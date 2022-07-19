Masterpiece on PBS has just released a new trailer for Magpie Murders, a new mystery series to premiere on the network this October. So cuddle up with some wine, a blanket, and an appetite for red herrings, because this mystery series looks incredibly cozy.

The series is based on a 2016 novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitz. The novel was met with overwhelming praise upon its initial release, with many praising the novel for its plot-within-a-plot structure. Horowitz is a British author perhaps best known for his work in the mystery genre. He has written several Sherlock Holmes novels and has worked on several young adult novels.

Magpie Murders tells the story of Susan Ryeland, the editor for mystery author Alan Conway. Conway is a beloved author whose character, Arthur Pünd, is a persnickety detective whose many investigations are the basis for his book series. As his eager fans await his latest novel, Susan takes on the task of proofreading his latest book's draft in order to prepare it for publication. There's only one problem: the final chapter is missing. This complication might be enough to raise a few questions for Susan, but when she finds that Conway has died mysteriously, she decides to take up the task of solving both the mystery behind his death and the missing chapter.

Image via Masterpiece

The new trailer for the series gives us a first look at this mystery within a mystery. The trailer also gives us a look at Lesley Manville's portrayal of Susan, the editor turned detective in this intriguingly bookish mystery. All along, Susan is haunted by the image of Atticus, the fictional detective who haunts the very real mystery behind his creator's death. The trailer also reveals a pivotal aspect of the novel, that Conway made the members of the surrounding town into actual characters in his book. And that detail might just be the key to solving the author's murder, and the case of the missing chapter. Who knows what secrets a small town contains.

Tim McMullan stars alongside Manville in the series. Magpie Murders will premiere on Masterpiece on PBS this fall, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET and 8:00 PM CT. Until then, however, you can toil at the mystery yourself. And you can take a look at the new trailer for the series below.