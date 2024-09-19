Daisy Ridley is on the verge of a breakdown in the new trailer for Magpie. The Star Wars breakout plays a woman driven to madness and mayhem in the upcoming thriller. The film will be released in theaters on October 25 by Shout Studios.

In the trailer, Ridley is juggling her daughter's burgeoning acting career with taking care of an incessantly crying new baby. Not helping her in all this is her husband, Ben (Shazad Latif, Star Trek: Discovery), who seems more interested in the starlet (Matilda Lutz, Reptile) playing their daughter's mother in her new film. Fantasy and reality begin to blur as events seem to come to a shocking crescendo - but rest assured, the film has a number of twists that the impressionistic trailer keeps hidden. The film is a family affair for Ridley, as the script was written by her actual husband, actor/writer Tom Bateman. The idea for the film came to Ridley when she was working on The Marsh King's Daughter with child actor Joey Carson, as she recounted in an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt: "She was so smart, she knew I wasn't [her mother], but I was struck by how strange that was because her dad was with her on set because her mom was at home with the baby and the other sister. I was like, 'How is this for a child? How do you separate these things?' Obviously adults get lost in roles. She's five."

What Are the Critics Saying About 'Magpie'?

Magpie debuted at South by Southwest earlier this year, and most reviews were positive; it currently holds a 67% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Chase Hutchinson was very impressed with the film, and with Ridley's performance. In his review, he was effusive in his praise for Ridley, saying the film "cements Ridley as a screen presence without compare". He also went on to call Magpie "a dark delight of a thriller that, while not wholly surprising for those familiar with how these stories often go, is spectacular all the same".

Magpie was directed by first-time feature director Sam Yates; Yates is a noted theater director, and is directing the BBC's upcoming miniseries adaptation of Agatha Christie's Towards Zero. It was produced by Ridley and Bateman of Werewolf Films, and Kate Solomon of 55 Films.

Magpie 8 10 A couple find their lives turned upside down when their daughter is cast alongside a controversial major star.

Magpie will be released in select theaters on October 25, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Magpie below.