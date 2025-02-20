Marvel tapping Mahershala Ali for its troubled Blade movie was one of the biggest and most exciting announcements of 2019, and while the movie has yet to even begin production despite its original release date being in 2023, that hasn’t stopped Ali from finding roles in other projects. In a day swirling full of news, one of the more intriguing announcements via Deadline was that Ali would star in a new movie, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which comes from director Bassam Tariq. Tariq had previously been attached to direct Marvel’s Blade movie starring Ali, but it was announced in 2022 that he had departed the project to be replaced by Yann Demange, who also left the project last year. Blade is currently without a release date or director.

Plot details about Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother are being kept under wraps, but if this makeshift reunion makes it into production and even releases before Marvel’s Blade movie, it will be yet another blemish for a long and turmoil-filled road into theaters for Blade. Mahershala Ali has technically already made his MCU debut in Eternals, showing up in the post-credits scene of the film and using only his voice to speak to Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight (Kit Harrington). Blade also had other names like Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo attached to star in the film, but both have since left the project and the only other name outside of Ali still confirmed to star is Mia Goth. Goth, who is reported to play Lillith, shared last year while promoting MaXXXine that the delays are only because they want a good movie, but only time will tell how things will shake out for Blade.

What Else Does Mahershala Ali Have Going On?