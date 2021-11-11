"It's like, ‘Okay, this is happening now,’ you know, and that's exciting."

Sitting down with Empire, Mahershala Ali has opened up about his experience playing the iconic half-vampire hunter Blade for the first time in the MCU and what being a part of it means to him. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, producer Kevin Feige announced that two-time Oscar winner Ali would be joining the Marvel Studios machine to star in the upcoming Blade movie — and the daywalker has finally made his MCU debut.

It's been confirmed by Eternals director Chloé Zhao that Ali was the mystery voice talking to Kit Harington's Dane Whitman in the Marvel movie's post-credits scene. Meanwhile, Ali had this to say about finally getting to portray Blade:

“It was really cool, getting to do that. It was scary. Because, you know, you're talking before you're filming it. I'm pretty particular about my choices, like most actors, and so having to make some choices – even with a line, vocally – this early on, it brought up some very real anxieties. And it made the job real. It's like, ‘Okay, this is happening now,’ you know, and that's exciting.”

Ali then went on to speak about what it was like for him to finally join the MCU: “That Marvel world is obviously the biggest in film, and just to get my little introduction to that – starting with the Comic-Con a couple years ago, and now the very early stages of stepping into the shoes of that character – it felt special and really cool, I’m excited to get going and do more.” But Ali definitely hasn't gotten around to putting the full Blade costume on just yet, as he revealed to Empire: "We're getting there. We're getting close."

Though it doesn't yet have a release date, Ali's Blade film has been coming together in recent months with hires that include writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) and director Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli). Stay tuned to Collider for more on the upcoming movie, including additional casting and our first look at Ali donning the shades and coat.

