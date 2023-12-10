The Big Picture Mahershala Ali delivers a tear-jerking performance as a tortured man facing an unthinkable fate in the emotionally gripping film Swan Song.

Ali's portrayal of Cameron showcases his range as an actor, from the surreal scenes of him fighting with his cloned self to the heart-wrenching moments spent with his son.

The film also features a light-hearted relationship between Ali's character and Awkwafina's character, providing moments of levity amidst the grim story.

Sam Esmail's psychological thriller Leave The World Behind is now on Netflix, and it has one hell of a cast. Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke are set to star alongside Mahershala Ali, who is showing once again that there is no role that he can't handle. The versatile performer has already established a filmography filled with diverse and unique characters ranging from an Oscar-winning turn as a drug dealer in Moonlight to another Oscar-nominated film Green Book, where he plays a talented jazz artist named Don Shirley touring the southern United States during the height of racism in the 60s with a white Chauffeur played by Viggo Mortensen.

Ali has already risen to the top of Mount Hollywood, and his brilliant work speaks for itself, but if you want to see the dynamic Ali at his most emotionally vulnerable, check out Swan Song on AppleTV+. We've seen the hardscrabble Ali win an Academy Award, and we've also felt his full presence on the screen not only in Green Book but also in small screen roles in the critically acclaimed Nic Pizzolatto HBO miniseries True Detective Season 3. These are all bullet points in an ongoing hall-of-fame career. Swan Song is the biggest outlier he's got, and the 2021 film brings out a side of Ali that we haven't seen before or since.

Swan Song When a loving husband and father Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with the option of sparing his family grief by having him replaced with a clone. Turner is torn about whether to discuss the option with his wife. Release Date December 17, 2021 Director Benjamin Cleary Cast Awkwafina , Mahershala Ali Naomi Harris , Glenn Close Runtime 112 minutes

What Is 'Swan Song' About?

Directed by talented up-and-comer Benjamin Cleary, Swan Song is set in the near future, Cameron (Ali) plays a doting husband head over heels in love with his wife Poppy (Naomi Harris). Tragically, just as the two are beginning their life together, Cameron discovers that he has a terminal form of brain cancer. To make things worse, he and Poppy have a young son, who they both adore. So Cameron is left with a choice that is only possible in a future where human cloning has become an acceptable (although still in its infancy) scientific practice. He sets up a consultation with a groundbreaking doctor named Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) who lays out what she can do for him should he choose to become part of her program. Should he accept her help, he will help her create a clone of himself that will take his place after he dies. He has not told Poppy or his son that he is sick and also involved in this radical procedure, so if the cloning process goes as planned, they will not be aware that Cameron has been replaced and will be spared the pain of losing a husband and father. It gives the term, "ignorance is bliss" a whole new meaning, and it certainly can be viewed as a controversial procedure for leaving his loved ones in the dark. But because he loves them too much to put them through his slow and painful death including periodic seizures that he has been able to hide from them, Cameron agrees to be cloned with his replacement.

Mahershala Ali Kills a Tear-jerking Performance in 'Swan Song'

Ali is no stranger to emotionally weighty roles. But in Swan Song, he delivers a turn as a physically and psychologically tortured man who faces an unthinkable fate. Watching him cope with the rationale behind his impossible choice is an actor wrestling with a range of issues - none of them are happy. Not to mention the bizarre process he must endure in helping Dr. Scott create his clone that needs to be able to pick up right where he leaves off without missing a beat. Imagine trying to fine-tune a carbon copy of yourself knowing that this clone will become you and have all the experiences that you won't be around to have for yourself. Some of the most surreal scenes in the film are of Cameron as he fights with his cloned self over how to act and is jealous of himself for getting to go on without the real Cameron. The frustration of Ali is utterly palpable and is a reminder of why he is one of the finest actors working today. The most difficult scenes to watch are of him spending what he knows will be his final time with his son. Not to be outdone, having to lie to your wife about your ultimate demise. It's not an easy watch, but sometimes these are exactly the kinds of movies that remind the audience of the things that it often takes for granted and that every moment is precious.

There Is a Light-Hearted Relationship in 'Swan Song' Between Ali and Awkwafina

Cameron finds out that he is just the third human to undergo Dr. Scott's cloning experience. One of the first two is a young woman named Kate (Awkwafina) who is dying of cancer as well. The two have terrific chemistry and Kate brings some brief levity to what is an otherwise grim story. But even within this relationship, there is heartbreak as Cameron has to watch Kate slowly waste away while her clone continues in her place. Between the laughs are agonizingly painful commiserating sessions that are meant to be therapeutic and even cathartic for both, but especially for Cameron, who is still in the initial stages of the replicant process. Cleary doesn't pull any punches in the way of going after your heartstrings as Cameron watches his friend die, before taking one last bold move that threatens to put the entire operation in jeopardy.

Cameron Risks Everything For One Last Moment With His Wife and Young Son

Not completely satisfied with how he has left things with his wife Poppy and son, Hugo (Dax Rey) an emboldened Cameron goes against protocol and Dr. Scott's orders and makes one last trip to his old house after his clone has been installed into his life and taken over as the husband and father. It's an angst-filled sequence that sees Ali truly stand out in multiple roles, playing himself in both. Cameron suffers from debilitating seizures and if he were to have one in front of Poppy or Hugo, the entire program would be exposed, and the secret of his upcoming death would render all the work that he has done to establish his replacement moot. After being confronted by his clone, the new version of Cameron recognizes that the dying Cameron needs to say one final goodbye to his loved ones and agrees to hide in a closet. The dying father spends a heartwrenching scene with his son, Hugo, as they share a cold beer and eat edamame. It's difficult to watch Hugo enjoy the company of his dad not knowing it is the last time they will be together. Then he goes into the bedroom and lies next to Poppy. He quietly gazes at her with so much love and affection that if you aren't reaching for the Kleenex by this point, you may want to check for a pulse because it is overwhelming and Ali is sublime.

Swan Song is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

