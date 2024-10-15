Mahershala Ali's Blade film might be wallowing deeper into development hell, but it isn't his longest-gestating project, well, at least for now. That title belongs to another obscure project, Taste the Revolution, which took 25 years to complete. Before breaking through with his role as Richard Tyler in the science fiction series The 4400, Ali got his first film role in Taste the Revolution, which completed filming in 2001 but has never seen the light of day. However, that is about to change as we now have a first look at the movie 25 years after filming wrapped. Ahead of its premiere at the New Orleans Film Festival this October, a trailer for the film has been released seeing Ali in the lead as a passionate revolutionary leader, Mac Laslow.

Taste the Revolution​​​​ is a mockumentary centering on two filmmakers who set out to document the events at the "Chaos World Summit," a gathering organized by Laslow to counter generational apathy through free food, booze, and radical politics. The summit draws an eclectic audience mostly dominated by young college students, and as seen in the trailer, it lives up to its name as the rallying crowd soon descends into complete disaster, much to their leader's chagrin. The footage includes interviews with Laslow where he's heard saying; “every major movement has had a leader, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Moses.” There are scenes of Ali's Laslow revving up the crowd with inspirational speeches and his performance is simply immaculate.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Dan Klein who wrote the script in 1999 alongside Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) and Brandon Kreuger. Trevorrow serves as executive producer in addition to appearing in a small role in front of the cameras. Ali landed the lead role following an encounter with Klein, who initially considered him for a small part but changed his mind after Ali's impressive audition. Both serve as executive producers alongside Phil Cohen.

Why Did It Take So Long For 'Taste the Revolution' To Be Released?

Filming for Taste the Revolution wrapped in 2001, but further work was halted following the events of 9/11 as the producers thought it'd be tone-deaf to release the movie following the tragic terrorist attacks. “Shortly after production concluded, 9/11 permanently altered the world, and our movie instantly felt like an out-of-touch period piece, so we buried it,” Klein told The Hollywood Reporter. “Fast-forward a decade and a half, our lead actor, Mahershala Ali, won his first Oscar for Moonlight and, two years later, his second for Green Book. I shared a clip from the movie with him, and he immediately called to implore us to finish the film.”

Explaining why now felt like the right time to release the movie, Klien further elaborated; “When we revisited the footage, we realized it felt even more relevant, 20 years later. Perhaps the movie will, unfortunately, be perpetually relevant, given that so many young people pass through this phase in life, where they possess little and have an abundance of time and passion if not the perspective or insight to fully understand the nuances of the causes they champion.”

Taste the Revolution will premiere on October 19 at the New Orleans Film Festival. Check out the trailer above.