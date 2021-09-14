Get some tissues ready; this one is a tearjerker.

Netflix has released the new trailer for MAID, the upcoming series adaptation of the real-life memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. The series stars Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood) as Alex, a single mother struggling to keep herself and her daughter Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) off the streets after escaping an abusive relationship.

The trailer presents us to Alex, a bright and educated woman who ends up homeless after getting out of a violent home. With no directions and no steady job, Alex starts to work as a cleaning maid while living in a shelter with her daughter. As if rebuilding her life was not hard enough, Alex will also have to deal with the consequences of taking Maddy from home, as the girl’s father fights to regain the child’s legal guard. Although the upcoming series deals with some heavy themes, the trailer doesn’t refrain from showing there’s also hope amidst Alex’s struggles, as mother and daughter use their mutual love as the foundation to their new home.

Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Molly Smith Metzler said that MAID is “told entirely through Alex's unfiltered and often funny POV, you're with this inspiring underdog for every moment. Every humiliation, heartbreak, triumph, and toilet brush."

John Wells, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, and Brett Hedblom also executive produce alongside Metzler and Land, with the show's first season directed by Wells, Nzingha Stewart, Lila Neugebauer, Helen Shaver, and Quyen “Q” Tran.

MAID's cast also includes Nick Robinson (Sean), Anika Noni Rose (Regina), Tracy Vilar (Yolanda), Billy Burke (Hank), and Andie MacDowell (Paula), as well as Raymond Ablack (Nate), BJ Harrison (Denise), Xavier de Guzman (Ethan), Aimee Carrero (Danielle), and Toby Levins (Basil).

All 10 episodes of MAID will debut on Netflix on October 1. Check out the series trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for MAID:

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

