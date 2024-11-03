A fourteen-year-old girl shattered records by sailing solo around the globe. That's what Maidentrip, the true story of Laura Dekker, a Dutch teenager with divorced parents who chose to live with her sailor father and took on the ocean. Directed by Jillian Schlesinger, this documentary chronicles Laura's solo, two-year voyage around the world, showing not just the logistical challenges of such an endeavor but the emotional and psychological trials of a young girl who, somewhere in the middle of the ocean is discovering who she truly is. In its genre, Maidentrip comes on board to provide good company for its peers Chasing Bubbles, One Simple Question, and the unforgettable record-breaking tale of Red Dot on the Ocean.

Much like similar daredevil movies, including Robert Zemeckis' nausea-causing The Walk and Jean-Marc Vallée's Wild starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Reese Witherspoon, respectively, Maidentrip is more than just the protagonists' ambition: it's a dive into a "to-do" spirit that defies norms. More specifically, it is about growing up, navigating independence and identity in the face of unimaginable odds. Its standout element is that, instead of using actors to perform the real figure's feat, Maidentrip makes you hitchhike Laura's own boat as she sails to stardom.

'Maidentrip' Is a Coming-of-Age Insight Into Ambition, Parenting, and Identity

While, at its core, Maidentrip is about a teenager's journey to breaking a world record, the film delves into her psyche as she pursues her goal. It shows the impeccable strength of Laura's mentality throughout her endeavor. For instance, it doesn't matter to her that she is labeled "delusional" for daring to dream the seemingly impossible or that she had countless opposing reasons not to dare, including the threat of being forcefully separated from her father and taken to a foster home. In her own words, sailing across the globe solo was simply something she had to do. For her, the challenge is a test of her capability and independence. It is a need that the documentary puts to the test when a journalist questions her unconventional motivation. Laura bemoans the boring status quo that the journalist represents, "Look for money, get married, get a nice home and a nice car, get children, then die." As a coming-of-age film, Maidentrip is a study about the rebellious voice of a teenager who wants to live on her own terms.

Through her solo trip, the film delves into Laura's inflection on her self-discovery. It reveals her grappling with her identity, which she views with a feeling of displacement. She was born in New Zealand but raised in the Netherlands and feels no sense of belonging to either place. She says she would rather stay on the sea where she spent most of her early childhood. Yet even here, at her most peaceful, she yearns for land sometimes. Perhaps this complex identity not only reflects the conflicting desires of her divorced parents but also her odds with the society that seems to have some code for what life should be. Laura is a child of nature, and her world is wild with infinite possibilities. The documentary is a metaphor for life, where dreams often are smashed by the pressure to conform to rigid, narrow societal expectations. Laura's father is the springboard to success in such doubtful moments. He is always there for her, despite their ups and downs, making their relationship one of the most heartwarming and nuanced real father-daughter onscreen outings. Maidentrip explores these profound questions with subtlety and insight.

Jillian Schlesinger’s Direction for 'Maidentrip' Emphasizes Beauty in Simplicity

Jillian Schlesinger shines at capturing the vastness of Laura's experience in a way that replicates her freedom. She utilizes shots of Laura's small figure against a sweeping sky or a seemingly endless ocean that she contrasts with Laura's more intimate images, mostly taken by her handheld camera. This combination makes viewers share in her isolation while also relishing the beauty of the freedom her courage has earned her. The intricate character development Schlesinger employs, in addition to this visual realism, creates an immersive viewing experience that makes you invested in the teenage star as you would in your beloved niece's journey towards achieving the incredible — at least, if you are a good aunt or uncle. Schlesinger's approach to getting into Laura's mind and heart about what she feels regarding her family, her identity, and her drive is a winner for the film. Her direction pumps life into the narrative, making Maidentrip a documentary about each one of us in an inviting, inspiring way.

Maidentrip is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

