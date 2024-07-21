The Big Picture Maika Monroe's breakout role in It Follows established her as a modern-day Scream Queen in the horror genre.

Despite making a name for herself in horror, Monroe credits the director of her first film, At Any Price, with encouraging her to act full time.

Monroe's upcoming project Longlegs, where she stars as an FBI agent tracking a serial killer, has already garnered positive reviews.

If we were to play a little game of actor word association, we’d wager a guess that when you hear the name “Maika Monroe” your mind goes to horror. The actress enjoyed her breakthrough to fame in David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 film, It Follows, and has gone on to become what we in the horror biz would refer to as a modern day Scream Queen. But before she landed the job that would catapult her to become a household name, Monroe landed her first gig in Hollywood in Ramin Bahrani’s 2012 drama, At Any Price.

Centered around strained family dynamics (specifically between a father and son), the movie could be considered pretty far from horror - that is if you count out family trauma-centered features like Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Parker Finn’s Smile. Nevertheless, Monroe’s time on the set of At Any Price, where she appeared in a supporting role alongside its stars Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap) and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw), solidified her desire to make a break for it in the entertainment industry.

During a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff during a new installment of Collider Ladies Night, Monroe shared the boost of confidence that she received from the film’s director and offered some advice to those who also hope to see their name on a call sheet.

“I had done, at that point, [At Any Price] with Ramin [Bahrani] and he was just like, ‘I think you’ve got to go for this.’ So I was like, ‘Okay,’ [laughs], and moved to LA. That was the first step. The thing with acting is a lot is not in my control. When people ask for advice, I mean, I think you have to be incredibly driven, incredibly tough, be able to take a lot of no’s before you get a yes, and be mentally prepared for that. I think kiteboarding helped me a lot with this sort of toughness. It's a very interesting career because, comparing the kiteboarding side or sport, I was in control. That was easy. I can train, I can get better. Acting, I can work on my lines so many times, work with a coach, go to acting classes, and at a certain point, it's either written in the stars or not.”

The Big Pay Off