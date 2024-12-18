Neon, the studio behind such 2024 films as Longlegs, Cuckoo, and Anora, has unwrapped an early Christmas present for horror fans. According to Deadline, Neon has acquired Chloe Okuno’s new film, Brides. The company knows a hit when it sees one, and when Maika Monroe’s name is attached to a genre production, it’s a guaranteed ticket seller. This will be the latest time that the actress and studio have been tied to a project from Neon, following the aforementioned hit thriller, Longlegs, and the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel, They Follow. As of right now, no release date for Brides has been announced, but production is set to begin this spring in March. The title will be produced by Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu.

Along with helming the film, Okuno also penned the project’s original screenplay. The director will be sticking to her bread and butter of horror, having previously made her feature-length directorial debut with 2022’s psychological thriller, Watcher, which also features Monroe in a leading role. Set in the 1960s, the filmmaker’s latest production will follow Monroe’s Sally Bishop - a married woman who moves with her spouse across the world to a gorgeous Italian villa. There, tucked away from the rest of the world, the pair begin their new lives, something they both need as Sally is still recovering from a recent nervous breakdown. Soon, the pair will realize that perhaps this wasn’t the villa of their dreams, as things quickly take a nightmarish turn after they discover that the home’s owner is a vampire looking for his next bride. Rather taken by Sally’s charm, he plans to seduce her and add her to his harem of undead wives.

Another Exciting Year for Neon

Neon has knocked it out of the park this year, backing hit after hit. Through Longlegs and Anora, the studio has celebrated two of its all-time best box office earners, while other titles like Immaculate, Mothers’ Instinct, and Babes have offered audiences a wide array of entertainment. Things are looking as promising as ever for the studio in the approaching year as, along with Brides, audiences are gearing up for the arrival of Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck and Oz Perkins’ follow-up to Longlegs, The Monkey. Down the line, in the hopefully not too distant future, the company will back the aforementioned horror flick, They Follow, which will see director David Robert Mitchell return for the next chapter in the terrifying tale.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Brides. Until then, Maika Monroe and Neon's latest collaboration, Longlegs, is available to rent or buy on VOD.

