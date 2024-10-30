The gigs just keep lining up for the horror queen of 2024, Maika Monroe, as the Longlegs actress has been announced to have been cast in yet another project. This time, she’ll reteam with filmmaker and writer, Chloe Okuno (V/H/S/94), on a horror flick titled Brides. The pair previously collaborated on Okuno’s 2022 psychological thriller, Watcher, so we’re stoked to see what they come up with next. And, to be honest, we’re loving what we've been hearing so far about Brides, which will put a fun spin on your run-of-the-mill vampire flick.

Turning the clock back to the 1960s, Monroe will star in the horror feature as Sally Bishop, a woman who, along with her husband, has just made the journey to an Italian villa. The home is hidden from the rest of the world, which is perfect for the couple, as Sally has just suffered from a nervous breakdown. Upon crossing paths with the charming couple, the villa’s owner can’t help but be taken by Sally’s beauty and charismatic personality. So intrigued by her, he is that he decides she will be the next in his long line of vampire brides.

As of this point, no further casting details have been revealed, and we’re eager to find out who not only the two leading men will be played by, but who will also join Monroe’s character in becoming a member of the undead. Still far off from the beginning of filming, cameras are set to pick up on the project in Spring 2025. Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu will be producing under the Likely Story banner, with the former commenting:

“Brides is set to redefine the horror genre with Choe Okuno’s unique blend of feminist themes and gory visuals. The script is dynamic and unsettling in all the best ways. Chloe always brings such dread and complexity to her characters, and we can’t wait to work with her and Maika to bring Sally to life or to un-death as the case may be.”

Maika Monroe and Chloe Okuno’s ‘Watcher’

Close

Joining forces for Okuno’s feature-length directorial debut, the leading lady and director previously worked alongside one another on the 2022 film, Watcher. Playing into themes of paranoia, the thriller follows an on-edge young woman (Monroe) who is certain that a man peeping through her apartment windows across the street is responsible for a string of local serial killings. The unnerving movie also featured performances from Karl Glusman and Burn Gorman. Celebrated on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critics’ score, Watcher is a title that will hopefully be getting more recognition thanks to the current public obsession with Monroe from her role in Oz Perkins’s Longlegs.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on Brides, and see Okuno and Monroe in action in Watcher now streaming on Hulu.

Watcher A young American actress moves with her husband to Bucharest, and begins to suspect that a stranger who watches her from an apartment window may be a serial killer. Release Date June 3, 2022 Director Chloe Okuno Cast Maika Monroe , Karl Glusman , Burn Gorman Runtime 96 mins Main Genre Thriller Writers Chloe Okuno , Zack Ford Studio IFC Midnight Expand

