We’re happy to see that Maika Monroe keeps coming back to Hollywood as many times as she’d like as the Longlegs star has just been announced to be the leading actress in 20th Century Studios’ remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Continuing her string of horror-centered projects, the actress will star in the Michelle Garza Cervera-helmed film that serves as a remake of the 1992 Curtis Hanson-directed thriller of the same name.

Monroe will step into the role once occupied by Rebecca De Mornay (Risky Business) as a grieving widow who finds some solace in helping a blossoming family as their nanny. But the closer she gets to the individual members, the more she sees space for herself, not as their hired help, but as the mother, in turn attempting to push the actual wife and mother out of the picture. As of right now, no other names have been announced to join Monroe on the call sheet, but the original featured performances from the likes of Annabelle Sciorra (What Dreams May Come), Julianne Moore (May December), Matt McCoy (Seinfeld), and more meaning the studio will probably push for another star-heavy cast.

Maika Monroe’s Rise to Fame

Over the last few years, Monroe has become one of the industry’s hottest commodities. With a natural knack for horror, the actress broke through in the 2014 David Robert Mitchell-helmed It Follows, with other titles including The Guest, Greta, Watcher, and Significant Other falling in line. This past summer, she, director Oz Perkins, and her co-star Nicolas Cage surpassed expectations with the arrival of Longlegs. The movie, which quickly became a moneymaker at the global box office, took the genre back to the days of the ‘90s, with Perkins leaning on inspiration from classics like Silence of the Lambs.

Along with her casting in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Monroe is also attached to the Mitchell’s It Follows sequel titled They Follow. While the production has been slow moving, the actress was up front about the next installment’s bonkers plot, teasing that it would be “Bigger and darker and more fucked up.” It was also during that chat over the summer with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff that Monroe confirmed that It Follows hadn’t begun filming, meaning that the sequel is still far off.

You can stay tuned to Collider for more information about The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake as well as all things one of our favorite modern-day scream queens, Monroe.