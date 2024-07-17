A modern-day scream queen who's increasingly solidifying her place as a horror icon, Maika Monroe always captivates audiences. Her unique onscreen presence is cool and calculated as she seamlessly transforms into each character. Ranking up there with some of horror's best final girls, Monroe holds her own against monsters of all forms, from supernatural to artificial. She's an indie darling and a driving force in installing the genre's horror entries into the contemporary catalog. Monroe's career in horror began with the 2012 B-movie Bad Blood as a background extra; two years later, she'd take on breakout roles in back-to-back hits.

Monroe's onscreen essence is intoxicating, creating understated horror heroines that audiences root for from the first frame. Whether headlining the film or playing a supporting role, audiences know what to expect from a Monroe horror film — a slow burn with the right amount of psychological tension before producing a jump scare that doesn't rely on extreme gore or violence. Maika Monroe's horror movies aren't the same in quality, but fans can always expect her to give it her all, no matter the story.

9 'God Is a Bullet' (2023)

Directed by Nick Cassavetes

A violent exposition of bloodshed and revenge, God Is a Bullet is an adaptation of author Boston Teran's novel of the same name inspired by his experiences in Mexico. After his wife is murdered and his daughter is kidnapped by a satanic cult, Bob Hightower (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) takes matters into his own hands to get her back, enlisting the help of Case (Monroe), the cult's sole survivor.

Only dipping its toe into the horror genre, God Is a Bullet retains stronger holds in the action and drama genres, but there's no denying the horrifying acts and motives of the satanic cult at the forefront of the film. Critics and audiences point out the film's sensory overload as one of its many deeply flawed characteristics. For fans of Monroe, it's a departure from her usual onscreen persona, pitting her against the likes of gritty performances like Rooney Mara's in Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

8 'Tau' (2018)

Directed by Federico D'Alessandro

In this Netflix original, Monroe tackles an artificial intelligence bot voiced by Gary Oldman. When Julia (Monroe) is kidnapped and held hostage for an experiment in a scientist's (Ed Skrein) smart house, her survival hinges on negotiating her escape with Tau (voiced by Oldman), the AI system controlling the home. Despite an alluring voice behind the titular character, Tau tried too hard to match cinematic wits with the streaming giant's acclaimed sci-fi series Black Mirror.

An ebb-and-flow installment in her horror catalog, Tau is one of Monroe's lower-rated films, lacking an original-derived driving force to fuel the Netflix production. It failed to bring anything new to the table that audiences hadn't seen before in a kidnap survival thriller, except for making AI the unseen antagonist. Rogue artificial intelligences are a staple of movies, especially those in the horror genre. However, Tau is a rather forgettable title in both Monroe's and the subgenre's resume.

7 'Greta' (2018)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Lending her supporting scream queen talents to this Chloë Grace Moretz-led stranger-danger thriller, Monroe still finds her footing despite audiences tripping over the film. Greta features Isabelle Huppert as the titular character, an eccentric French piano teacher who meets Frances (Moretz) after leaving her purse on the New York subway. The pair form a quick friendship until Frances discovers Greta has been intentionally leaving purses around the city to befriend young women, realizing that the woman has more sinister intentions.

Monroe stars as Erica, Frances's best friend, who becomes the target and collateral damage to Greta's efforts to keep Frances close at all costs. Even in a supporting role, Monroe integrates with the tension-building sequences while also being that best friend character who sees through the rose-colored glasses, calling out the situation for exactly what it is. A solid entry into the modern canon of psycho-biddy movies, Greta earned mixed reviews from critics who wanted more but were satisfied with what they got. Still, audiences couldn't get past the frustration of basic stranger danger common sense.

6 'Significant Other' (2022)

Directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen

Her second executive producer credit, Significant Other takes Monroe into the remote recesses of the Pacific Northwest. She stars alongside Jake Lacey as a young couple whose backpacking trip goes awry when they realize they may not be alone. The movie is a multi-genre recipe in the hands of writers and directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, flavoring the 84-minute feature with sci-fi, mystery, horror, thriller, and drama.

While the plot is relatively generic, Significant Other requires a level of trust from streamers that it's not just another terror-in-the-woods flick, but revealing too much would certainly ruin the experience. All audiences need to know is Monroe and Lacey are the perfect pair for the premise. Underrated yet worthwhile, Significant Other is a solid horror film for Monroe and Lacey, with a singular take on the genre that audiences have seen before.

5 'Villains' (2019)

Directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen