The final girl. That term, coined by Carol J. Glover in her 1992 book Men, Women, and Chainsaws: Gender in the Modern Horror Film, refers to the trope, predominantly seen in slasher movies, that sees the hero and the one who takes down the villain as a shy, smart, good girl whose life is spared because she isn’t having sex and doing drugs like her friends. The final girl was seen everywhere in the late 1970s and through the '80s, before being resurrected in the latter half of the '90s. The three most popular would probably be Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in 1978’s Halloween, Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in 1996’s Scream. The final girl trope so thoroughly dominated horror films in the '80s that by the end of the decade, audiences had grown bored with the paint-by-numbers formula. Scream only successfully brought it back through its meta approach that sought to examine the tropes of those types of films.

There was a bit of a second life for slasher films following Scream with flicks like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Urban Legend, but it quickly petered out. For a while, horror grew stale again, and when it did come back it was for gore-filled movies like Saw or possession and haunted house films in the vein of Insidious or The Conjuring. Then came Maika Monroe in 2014, and the actress became a final girl for the Millennial and Gen Z generations — a vast difference from most who had come before. 10 years later, Monroe is still one of the best final girls in Hollywood. If you want proof of that, look no further than this summer's horror hit, Longlegs.

‘The Guest’ First Showed What a New Final Girl Could Be Like

First came The Guest. It's more of a thriller but it has a lot of horror elements and is directed by Adam Wingard, who was coming off the surprise success of You’re Next in 2011. Starring Dan Stevens, who was riding high himself from his star-making role on Downton Abbey, the film tells the tale of an Army vet from the war in Afghanistan named David Collins who shows up at the family home of a soldier who was killed, claiming to be his friend. The fallen soldier’s mother and father take David in, but as people begin to die, their daughter Anna (Monroe) believes that David is responsible.

You can tell, through the familiar beats, that Anna is destined to be a final girl, but she’s not your traditional one. She has a boyfriend she hides from her parents, she goes to parties, and she does drugs. She’s a character based on how many real teenagers are, not just currently, but how they were decades ago as well. The only difference is that decades ago, Hollywood thought that their heroes, especially female ones, had to be innocent. Today’s audiences crave real final girls, flaws and all. What makes The Guest particularly creepy is that, while in the climax, Anna’s parents are dead, and she’s fighting for her life, David is cool and cracking jokes. Anna shoots David, but in pure slasher tradition, he escapes and is seen walking away in the last shot. While it’s the quirky comedy that helped The Guest stand out from similar films, it also put eyes on Monroe as a potential new scream queen.

‘It Follows’ Changed How We Look at Female Characters in Horror Films

Later in 2014, Monroe was the lead in the wildly innovative It Follows, written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. Like The Guest, It Follows is part Halloween-like slasher, but with a dose of something more akin to A Nightmare on Elm Street as well, while also being completely original. Its plot follows a group of teenage friends as they are being tracked down by an unseen force that is passed on through sex. There’s a clever talking point there about how sex can kill you. In traditional slasher films, it was a trope that led to you being killed, but here, it literally will be the reason that you die.

Monroe plays Jay who isn’t your typical college kid stereotype. She lives in Detroit, her dad is dead, her mother is a drunk (this is hinted at rather than played to melodramatic effect) and Jay goes to community college. Though you can see that she quietly struggles, that struggle is not who her character is. She’s still a person, one who likes boys, gets excited about dates, and even has sex in the backseat of a car on the first date. You wouldn’t ever see Laurie Strode doing that. That is what makes Jay so real and relatable because she’s not a stereotypical character. She’s a young woman who doesn't fit into any idealized archetype of what a young woman should be.

After she has sex with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), he reveals that he has passed on a sexually transmitted entity to her that will kill her unless she passes it on through sex to someone else. It’s an extremely rare instance of a horror movie telling us that sex can save you - but it still calls back to old horror stories as sex is how Jay gets into danger in the first place. It Follows portrays the complexities of sex in all its forms, presenting it as a punishment of some sort and as a saving grace. Jay, or any of the women of the story, are not exclusively subjected to this either, every character is at risk of being targeted by the entity - they just need to have sex. Jay has sex with multiple characters in the film (although some are suggested off-screen) and it doesn't define who she is. It Follows, and Maika Monroe subvert the expectations of the good, final girl, who was usually defined by whether she was a virgin or not.

It’s The Subtleties That Make Maika Monroe the Perfect Gen Z Final Girl

While the film was lauded for its clever premise, thrilling synth score, and the questions it creates throughout, Monroe got some criticism from those who thought she didn’t emote enough. For a final girl, she didn’t scream enough, she didn’t panic enough. She didn’t smile and laugh constantly in the opening scenes like some male writer from the 1980s would have had her do. Instead, there’s a quietness to her in the first act that we can sense without it being explained to us or overplayed. She mumbles. She seems tired. She’s a kid just trying to make it through life. This doesn’t mean that when horrific moments happen, her character doesn’t react. She definitely does. We wouldn’t be scared of the invisible monster if she wasn’t. She cries and screams and panics and runs for her life, but it’s not overdone, and when she does do it, she plays it with a certain weariness, as if she’s already got enough going on with her life, and now she has to deal with a stalking sex demon too.

That weariness and the feeling of being overwhelmed that is being experienced by today’s generation is also felt by Jay and her friends. There isn’t some big, heroic last stand where a strong Jay destroys the villain. Instead, they don’t know what to do. They’re just teenagers. The best plan they can come up with is to lure the entity to a pool, get it to follow a scared Jay into the water, then chuck plugged-in toasters and hairdryers at it, hoping that it’ll be electrocuted. It’s a silly plan, but it’s a realistic one, because what would you do if you were in their position?

‘Villains’ Took the Final Girl Trope and Turned It On Its Head

Five years later, Monroe would become another atypical final girl in Villains by starting out as just that, the villain. Starring alongside Bill Skarsgård, the two actors play a young couple named Mickey and Jules who have just robbed a gas station. They flee to what they think is an abandoned house, but in the basement, they find a little girl tied up. They want to rescue her, but then the homeowners (Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick) arrive home, and Mickey and Jules not only have to fight for the little girl’s life but their own, too. It’s a rare feat to turn a villain into a hero during the same film, but it works here, due to Monroe’s presence and acting ability. There is a fragileness in her features that makes you root for her, no matter who her character starts out as. If the final girl trope is ever going to be successfully kept going in the Gen Z era, having a layered and realistic heroine who dismisses the "good girl" ideals is the way to go; and Maika Monroe has already shown how to do it.

'Watcher' and 'Longlegs' Prove That Maika Monroe Is Here To Stay