Maika Monroe is most well-known for her performances in It Follows and Longlegs, two horror films released nearly ten years apart, but in the years in between those two films, she gave another career-best performance in the 2022 thriller Watcher, which was recently added to Netflix. Written and directed by Chloe Okuno in her feature debut, Monroe’s character faces a similar plight to her characters in both It Follows and Longlegs, but what makes the premise of Watcher even scarier is the fact that it’s grounded in reality and devoid of any supernatural elements. In Watcher, Monroe plays Julia, a young woman who moves to Romania with her husband Francis (Karl Glusman) for his job and soon believes she’s being stalked by a creepy neighbor who keeps staring at her from his window across the street. In this Hitchcockian thriller, Julia faces not only the fear of falling victim to a local serial killer but culture shock, social isolation, and gaslighting, setting Watcher apart from Monroe’s other most notable films.

Maika Monroe Plays Another Final Girl in 'Watcher'

Image via IFC Midnight

Maika Monroe has cemented herself as one of our best modern-day scream queens with an impressive resume of horror and thriller films. Aside from It Follows and Longlegs, she’s also starred in the horror comedy Villains alongside Bill Skarsgård and the science fiction horror film Significant Other, which came out shortly after Watcher. The premise of Watcher is nothing we haven’t seen before, but Okuno’s direction expertly builds suspense and dread, and Monroe gives one of her best performances as Julia—a fish out of water who is stalked and psychologically tormented by a Romanian serial killer. After moving to Bucharest with her husband Francis, Julia spends her days roaming the city or alone in their roomy apartment with massive windows. After she spots a man in a window across the street staring at her multiple nights in a row, she suspects she may have a stalker and becomes even more fearful after a man follows her from the cinema to the grocery store, believing him to be the same man watching her from the window.

Though Francis listens to her concerns at first, he soon becomes fed up with her paranoia, believing her to be making a big deal out of nothing and even making jokes about the situation to his colleagues. News of a local serial killer who beheads his female victims does nothing to quell her fears, and the entire situation is exacerbated by the language barrier and the fact that Julia is alone all day while her husband is at work, leaving her lonely and vulnerable.

‘Watcher’ Is Scarier Than ‘It Follows’ and ‘Longlegs’ Because It’s Grounded in Reality