The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 247 – Mailbag!

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re taking your questions for a mailbag episode? In this episode we discuss best debut features, what could be the breakout films of 2020, and delve into one reader’s question about why Matt is such “a bully” towards filmmakers and what criticism should entail. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.