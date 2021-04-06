"What do you want to do with your life?"

IFC Films has released the first trailer for its upcoming dark comedic drama film Mainstream, starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke. The movie, which tells the story of a woman (Hawke) in search of online fame who begins making YouTube videos with a charming stranger (Garfield), is slated for a theatrical, digital and VOD release on May 7.

Garfield's character, who in the trailer is revealed to be making videos under the name No One Special, exemplifies social media celebrity and those who have achieved a level of fame by "promoting a lifestyle of doing and saying nothing," as Frankie's (Hawke) friend reminds her. But when Frankie, working a dead-end job and frustrated with her own life, gets pulled into No One Special's orbit, she realizes that her desire to become famous — and her sudden skyrocket to notoriety — might be the one thing that ruins them both.

The film comes from director Gia Coppola (Palo Alto), who also serves as co-writer on the project along with Tom Stuart. In addition to Hawke and Garfield, Mainstream also stars Nat Wolff (Paper Towns, Home Again) and Jason Schwartzman (Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel), as well as Alexa Demie, Johnny Knoxville and Jake Paul. Producers include Coppola, Garfield, Fred Berger, Lauren Bratman, Jake Heller, Siena Oberman, Francisco Rebelo de Andrade, Enrico Saraiva, Alan Terpins and Zac Weinstein.

Mainstream will be released in select theaters, on digital platforms and on VOD on May 7. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

MAINSTREAM follows a young woman (Maya Hawke) who thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.In today’s social media focused society: what constitutes popularity, how do we struggle to be creative in a modern age of “cool,” what is it like growing up with a social media presence. MAINSTREAM will leave you analyzing your relationship with social media while acting as a cautionary fairytale about what our culture values and the psychological dangers that can come with it.

