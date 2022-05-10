Maisie Williams is staying busy. Just a day after it was revealed that the Game of Thrones alum would be starring alongside The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore in a nonfiction true-crime drama titled Sinner V. Saints, the actress has been announced to be taking on yet another role. This time, she’s signing on with Apple TV+ for their drama series, The New Look. For the wartime-fashion project, she’ll join the previously announced Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, both of whom will lead.

The series marks the changing tides in the fashion world as Coco Chanel (Binoche) begins her fall from the top and finds herself replaced by Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) during WWII’s Nazi Occupation of Paris. While Dior inspired many, continuing to design new looks and hoping to keep some light in the world, it was really his younger sister, Catherine who has the war-hero story. Williams will step into the role of Catherine, a woman who fought alongside the French Resistance only to be nabbed by the Nazi’s Gestapo and shipped off to a concentration camp.

Although Catherine was liberated in 1945, the traumatizing hardships she faced at the hands of her oppressors would stick with her for the rest of her life. For her bravery, Catherine received the Medal of Honor for Courage in the cause of Freedom. While we don’t know how much of Catherine’s story will be featured in The New Look, we can presume that quite a bit will be covered as Dior always looked up to his little sister, even naming his first fragrance, Miss Dior, after her.

RELATED: 'Pistol' Trailer: Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols Series Brings Anarchy to the U.K.

The two-time Emmy Award nominated actress will soon be seen in the FX limited series, Pistol. In it, she’ll take on the role of Jordan, an iconic 1970s model and fashionista who was involved with The Sex Pistols, whom the series will focus on. Of course, Williams’ name is synonymous with the world of Game of Thrones, where she rose to fame playing the gutsy and daring, Arya Stark.

With Williams transforming herself into the tough-as-nails French Resistance fighter, we think she’ll be right at home. Not only will she bring her action background to the forefront, but she’ll also show off her capabilities as a dramatic actress. As of right now, there is no release date for The New Look, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.

'Pistol' Images Reveal First Look at Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (588 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe