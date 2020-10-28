Maisie Williams and a Bag of Frozen Peas Star in Darkly Funny ‘Two Weeks to Live’ Trailer

In her first starring television role since Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams is out for revenge. Not on the polarizing series finale (though we wouldn’t blame her), but for a quest even more complicated, in a darkly funny Guy Ritchie meets Martin McDonagh kind of way. Two Weeks to Live, a British Sky series now coming to HBO Max, has its first trailer below — and can someone tell Williams that’s now how you apply frozen peas to a head injury?

Williams stars as a young woman with a dead father and a doomsday-prepping mother who keeps her sheltered as a result. But what happens when Williams escapes her overbearing mother’s clutches to find her dad’s killer and get her revenge? A whole lot of “violently in over her head shenanigans,” that’s what. The six-episode series also stars Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan (Sex Education), Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth), Sean Pertwee (Gotham) and Thalissa Teixeira (Midsomer Murders). The series is created by Gaby Hull (We Hunt Together), directed by Al Campbell (Dead Pixels), and produced by Phil Temple and Charlotte Surtees (Code 404).

Many of the trailer’s beats feel fairly rote and unsurprising to me, especially as a purveyor of comedy thriller television. But I’m fond of seeing Williams in a firecracker, agency-plowing role like this, and really enjoy Clifford in “tough protector” mode, and well, even if the beats are predictable, I’m a sucker for “violent, dark, British crime-comedies,” so maybe this’ll be one worth checking out.

Check out the official trailer, poster, and synopsis for Two Weeks to Live below. The series comes to HBO Max November 5. For more on Williams, here’s the trailer for The Owners.

