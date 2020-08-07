Old People Are Terrifying in ‘The Owners’ Trailer Starring Maisie Williams

Old people. They’re mostly adorable, but they can also be terrifying. And so it goes in the new indie thriller The Owners starring Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones.

Directed by Julius Berg from a screenplay he co-wrote with Matthieu Gompel, The Owners follows a group of friends who think they’ve found the perfect score — an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they never could’ve imagined.

Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis and Rita Tushingham co-star in The Owners, which RLJE Films will release on VOD and digital platforms — as well as select theaters — on Sept. 4.

What’s interesting about that release date — besides the fact that it’s the same weekend Tenet hits theaters, Mulan hits Disney+, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things hits Netflix — is that it’s just one week after we’re supposedly seeing Williams’ starring turn in the long-delayed comic book movie The New Mutants, which finally arrives on Aug. 28. While I don’t think it’s terribly smart to open a new movie against those “summer blockbusters,” I do think it’s smart to draft in the wake of New Mutants, knowing that any press Williams does for that film could mean a little extra attention for The Owners. It’s why a lot of smaller films open around the same time as a bigger movie featuring the same star — to bask in the PR glow.

