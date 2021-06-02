Never Have I Ever’s breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is continuing her rise in Hollywood with her next project The Netherfield Girls, per a report from Variety. Written and directed by Becca Gleason, the Netflix film is described as a contemporary take on Pride and Prejudice. Ramakrishnan has been cast as the heroine Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bennett, with no other cast members yet announced.

Pride and Prejudice is Jane Austen’s most famous novel, and has been adapted many times for film and television. The premise is easily adaptable for different time periods and settings — the romantic comedy follows the well-read and headstrong Lizzie, who meets Mr. Darcy, a rich but contemptible man whom she quickly resents. Cue classic romcom mix-ups and misunderstandings, Lizzie finds that Darcy is actually generous and thoughtful, and the two go on to become one of the most popular pairings in literature.

Gleason’s adaptation of this story is just one of the many modern-day teen adaptations of classic literature. Emma Stone’s own breakout role came from Easy A, an adaptation of The Scarlet Letter, and who could forget the sexy teen drama Cruel Intentions, which is based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses (which is also getting a new Starz prequel series). Austen’s books have been adapted for teen films before, such as the now-iconic Clueless, which was a reworking of Emma.

Based on her performance in Never Have I Ever, Ramakrishnan seems well cast as Lizzie, who needs both defiance and humility to play the complex character. Never Have I Ever is a similar coming-of-age story, but The Netherfield Girls will certainly be a more adult role for the 19-year-old. The hit Netflix series was greenlit for a second season after its success, which will premiere this July. This was the first of many Mindy Kaling projects currently in development, including a highly anticipated Legally Blonde 3.

The Netherfield Girls does not yet have a release date, but catch up on Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

