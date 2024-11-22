For 30 years, Quentin Tarantino has been one of Hollywood's most influential filmmakers. Ever since he redefined "cool guys in suits" with his 1992 indie directorial debut Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has created some of the best fast-talking, cool-looking, hyper-violent cinematic masterpieces. His films have impressively covered various genres and periods, but always with that unmistakable Tarantino touch. Ever enamored with the concept and history of Hollywood, Tarantino has made a career out of working with established movie stars, resurrecting the careers of fading icons, anointing the next generation of performers, and showing audiences new dimensions to some of their favorite actors.

Quentin Tarantino has made a habit of continuously working with several actors, most notably Samuel L. Jackson and stuntwoman turned actress Zoë Bell. With his continued insistence that his upcoming 10th official film will be his last, the opportunities for Tarantino's first collaboration with several actors are greatly reducing. From bona fide movie stars to exciting, recently christened talents, these are some of the actors that haven't crossed paths with Quentin Tarantino.

10 Matt Damon

Most Recently Seen in 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

Much like Quentin Tarantino, Matt Damon was shot into worldwide prominence in the 1990s. He won his first Academy Award three years after Tarantino, coincidentally both for Best Original Screenplay. In the years since he transitioned into superstardom, Damon has effectively vacillated between big-budget blockbusters, genre films, and independent productions.

In making these films, Damon has collaborated with several filmmakers who similarly rose to prominence in the 1990s' independent filmmaking space, including The Coen Brothers and Steven Soderbergh. He has proven himself as a leading man, a box office draw, and one of his generation's best dramatic actors. Thus, it's very surprising that he has never collaborated with Quentin Tarantino because all evidence points to Damon excelling in a Tarantino film.

9 Lady Gaga

Most Recently Seen in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (2024)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After starring roles in A Star is Born, House of Gucci and Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga has cemented herself as a film and television actor. In 2013, Gaga made her film debut in Machete Kills and followed that with an appearance in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, both times directed by Tarantino's long-term collaborator, Robert Rodriguez.

Tarantino is fond of taking rising or already established stars and changing audiences' expectations of them. He is always interested in challenging the extent of what audiences believe the star is capable of. Gaga has also shown an interest in working with exciting filmmakers and a distinct freedom to go out on a limb for the director's vision. These impulses, coupled with Lady Gaga's established connection with Robert Rodriguez, make it very baffling that the pair have still never worked together.

Rent on Amazon

8 Adam Sandler

Most Recently Seen in 'Spaceman' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Technically, thanks to Quentin Tarantino's cameo in 2000's Little Nicky, he and Adam Sandler have worked together, but Sandler has never appeared in a Quentin Tarantino film. Earlier in 2024, Tarantino finally confirmed a long-standing rumor that he had written the role of The Bear Jew in his 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds for Sandler. The role would have allowed the long-time friends to work together, but unfortunately, Sandler was already committed to filming Judd Apatow's Funny People.

Having made his name in comedy thanks to a successful time at Saturday Night Live and several film hits, Adam Sandler has also proven himself to be adept at dramatic roles. Thanks to performances in Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love, Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories and Uncut Gems by The Safdie Brothers, Sandler has proven his dramatic talents and ability to either lead or be part of a dramatic ensemble. This unique versatility to straddle both comedy and drama would make him an ideal Tarantino collaborator.

Spaceman Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 1, 2024 Director Johan Renck Cast Isabella Rossellini Adam Sandler , Carey Mulligan , Paul Dano , Kunal Nayyar , Lena Olin Runtime 107 minutes Writers Colby Day , Jaroslav Kalfar

7 Emma Stone

Most Recently Seen in 'Kinds of Kindness' (2024)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

As previously mentioned, Tarantino's scripts usually balance comedy with drama. Some of his most famous and oft-cited scenes are highly verbose, gut-splitting interactions. Thus, it makes sense that one of the most equally adept comedic and dramatic actors in recent years would be a great fit for Tarantino.

Emma Stone exhibited her comedic talents in projects like Easy A and Crazy, Stupid Love, and later her dramatic skills in roles in Birdman and La La Land, all leading to her equally hilarious and heartbreaking Academy-Award-winning performance in 2023's Poor Things. Stone's proficiency in both comedy and drama and her position as one of the leading movie stars of her generation make her a perfect Tarantino actress. She has proven that no role is too meaty and no script too dense; Tarantino's words in her mouth would be perfect synergy.

Watch on Hulu

6 Adam Driver

Most Recently Seen in 'Megalopolis' (2024)

Image via Lionsgate

Adam Driver has collaborated with many esteemed directors in recent years, but somehow, he is still yet to work with Quentin Tarantino. Driver's star has been on the rise, and he has been an in-demand actor ever since he received back-to-back Academy Award nominations for his performances in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Known for his focused intensity and thorough dedication to his roles, Driver has established himself as a leading acting talent among his peers. His collaborations with living legends of the film industry have only helped to cement the public's estimation of his abilities. In the scenario that Driver and Tarantino were ever to work together, it would be expected that Driver's dedication and intensity would produce similar results to Leonardo DiCaprio in Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

Rent on Amazon

5 Jennifer Lawrence

Most Recently Seen in 'No Hard Feelings' (2023)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In what would become another case of an "almost cast," Tarantino had originally planned on casting Jennifer Lawrence in his 2015 film The Hateful Eight. Jennifer Lawrence turned down the role because of her commitment to Joy, and the role eventually went to Jennifer Jason Leigh, who received an Oscar nomination.

It is easy to see why Tarantino was interested in working with Lawrence. A young generation-leading talent at the time (she became the sixth-youngest acting Oscar winner in 2012), Lawrence had already proven herself adept at a lot of the essential acting traits Tarantino looks for in his actors. In what would have been essential for The Hateful Eight, Lawrence proved, through her high-energy and volatile performances in Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, to be able to portray loose canons who could keep both the audience and their scene partners on their toes.

4 Ethan Hawke

Most Recently Seen in 'Leave the World Behind' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Ethan Hawke represents another actor whose stature grew in the 1990s' independent film space concurrently with Tarantino. While he first came into prominence in 1989's Dead Poets Society, his performances in 1994's Reality Bites and Before Sunrise established him as a Gen X star. However, beyond the similarities of their professional paths, Hawke's personal connection to Tarantino makes it surprising that they have never worked together.

Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke, portrayed a member of the Manson family in Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Twenty-five years earlier, Hawke's future wife, Uma Thurman, starred in Pulp Fiction. She would go on to star as The Bride in Quentin Tarantino's two-part martial arts, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. Considering their paths have undoubtedly crossed personally, it's very surprising that an actor of Ethan Hawke's talent has not yet appeared in a Quentin Tarantino film. Perhaps it's all gearing up for an appearance in Tarantino's final film.

3 Chris Pine

Most Recently Seen in 'Poolman' (2023)

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino is on the record with his admiration for Chris Pine. He explained that, out of all the actors in Chris Pine's age group and era, Pine is by far his favorite. Of course, that is high praise coming from an established filmmaker and noted cinephile like Quentin Tarantino. Unfortunately, that praise has not yet materialized into a Tarantino role for Chris Pine.

Tarantino's thoughts on Chris Pine crystalized while watching the Tony Scott-directed 2010 film Unstoppable. He went on to add that he believed that Chris Pine hadn't yet taken the next big leap from Unstoppable. In light of this, and considering Tarantino's thoughts on Hollywood's death of movie stars, plus his predilection for anointing or re-invigorating movie stars, perhaps it's time he took Chris Pine's career into his hands.