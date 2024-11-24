Tim Burton is one of those filmmakers that audiences know exactly what to expect: a distinct gothic and macabre style. The known and creative unknown surrounding this legendary filmmaker is what draws excitement any time his name is attached to a project. Movies like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Batman raised a generation of viewers with a special appreciation for his signature aesthetic of the gaunt, whimsical, and horrifying. Burton is perhaps the most glaring example of a movie associated with the writer and producer more than the director with The Nightmare Before Christmas.

He is one of the most prominent directors who turns to a regular roster of collaborators for each project. Burton regularly casts familiar faces, including Helena Bonham Carter and Michael Keaton while using Danny Elfman consistently for the score. Despite utilizing those who consistently fit his vision, there is a wealth of stars that suit his style and imagination that audiences hope he'll call upon soon. These major actors have yet to work with Burton, and it's a shame because they would be perfect for the director's gloomy yet enchanting vision.

10 Emma Stone

Best Known for: 'Poor Things' (2023)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is a captivating performer who brings poise and emotional expression to every role. Since her big screen debut as Jules in Superbad, Stone's career has risen to notoriety from teen comedy films to a critically acclaimed starlet. So far, she has four acting Academy Award nominations under her belt, two for Supporting Actress and winning her two Best Actress nominations for La La Land and Poor Things.

Stone's shining moment that would convince any Burton fan of her added value to his cannon lies with her comfort in the surreal and fantastical world built in Poor Things or the stylistic period comedy of The Favourite. Whether lending her voice, singing and dancing or producing evocative performances, Stone's talent and physical transformations allow her to go all-in on any role, the exact investment of any star in a Burton project.

9 Dev Patel

Best Known for: 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Close

Audiences have watched Dev Patel grow from a teenage actor to a sought-after leading man. Since landing on Hollywood's radar with his performance in Slumdog Millionaire, Patel has shown his versatility by starring in films like Lion, The Green Knight, and Monkey Man. Patel fuels each role with soul and authenticity, regardless of a leading or supporting role.

Despite not having worked with Burton (yet), Patel's filmography demonstrates his potential to star in either a Burton film or TV series. With magnetic eyes, a tall stature, a charismatic smile, and sweeping locks, Patel fits the visual aesthetic of Burton's past leading men. His work with notable filmmakers like Aaron Sorkin and Danny Boyle proves Patel's chameleon-like talents for working with particular styles, a must for Burton features. Burton has long wrestled with the lack of diversity in his movies but has shown a willingness to be more inclusive in recent years, thus opening the door for Patel and other POC actors on this list.

8 Lupita Nyong'o

Best Known for: 'Us' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Whether she's doing motion capture acting, delivering irrevocably emotional performances, or terrifying audiences, there isn't a character Lupita Nyong'o can't handle. She exhibits effortless grace and stoicism in one moment and flips a switch to unhinged and petrifying in another like she did in Jordan Peele's Us. Her dimensional embodiment of Adelaide and Red deserved all the critical acclaim it received and much more.

Nyong'o holds her own in more than one blockbuster franchise while maintaining the prowess to win her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 12 Years a Slave. Burton's projects range from gothic and whimsical family fun to macabre and frightful flicks. Nyong'o's lithe nature and transformative acting make her an obvious fit for either side of the Burton spectrum.