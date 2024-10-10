Some war movies stray away from depicting large-scale battle sequences, often so that warfare itself doesn’t end up feeling like a spectacle. It’s a fitting approach for anti-war movies to take, for example, because whatever “action” appears there typically has to be horrifying. Other war movies might have an anti-war sentiment, but still contain certain big battle sequences that are either awe-inspiring or even designed to showcase heroism among the horrors of war.

This often happens in fantasy movies about warfare, like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, where there may be some level of allegory reflecting real-life conflict, but at enough of a distance to ensure things are still exciting. That trilogy has some of the biggest and most exciting battle sequences of all time, but in the interest of highlighting gargantuan battle scenes that don’t take place in Middle-earth, here are some movies with particularly impressive set pieces. Some are designed to entertain, some to showcase the devastation of war, and some, further still, do a little bit of both.

10 'Gettysburg' (1993)

The Battle of Gettysburg

Image via New Line Cinema

Not surprisingly, Gettysburg is all about the Battle of Gettysburg which occurred during the American Civil War, and is frequently seen as one of the most significant events of that conflict. What is a little more surprising is how big Gettysburg is as a film. There’s an attention to detail and an overall scope here that’s rather staggering, with the movie’s runtime being either 254 or 271 minutes (depending on whether you watch the theatrical version or the director’s cut).

That aforementioned attention to detail comes because of how methodical the film is, using a large runtime to cover just a handful of days (after all, the actual Battle of Gettysburg took place between July 1 and July 3 in 1863). The depiction of the battle does sometimes feel like watching a Civil War re-enactment. It’s not “cinematic” the way some other huge battle sequences are, as it intentionally doesn’t have much by way of fancy choreography, but it’s that approach to being as realistic and grounded as possible that makes Gettysburg ultimately work as a historical epic.

9 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The Battle of Earth

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

And in the complete opposite direction of something like Gettysburg, here’s Avengers: Endgame, which is about an entirely fictional and sci-fi/fantasy-heavy battle scene. The Battle of Earth is as high-stakes as one would expect from a name like that, and the size of the battle is easily apparent owing to how it takes up much of Endgame’s final act, and because it features so many named characters.

Just about every character who was important throughout the first 10 years of the MCU (who was still alive) shows up and gets a moment to shine in a battle for Earth’s future, the victory of which finally brings down Thanos and his forces once and for all. Whether anything in a future MCU movie can top this for scale and viewer satisfaction remains to be seen. It feels unlikely, but it’s also healthy to have an attitude of never say never.

8 'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)

The Attack on Pearl Harbor

Image via 20th Century Studios

A good many battle scenes (and, indeed, real-life battles) have two sides approaching each other aware that combat will take place, almost like a sporting match with countless participants and life-or-death stakes attached. The combat in Tora! Tora! Tora! does differ in this regard, because the film depicts the Attack on Pearl Harbor, which blindsided U.S. forces and prompted the nation to properly enter World War II.

A surprise attack here does ultimately unfold a little like a battle, but even if it’s not a conventional battle sequence, the depiction in Tora! Tora! Tora! is too impressive and authentic feeling to overlook for present purposes. Stay away from 2001’s Pearl Harbor at all costs and watch this 1970 film if you want to see a brilliantly realized depiction of a pivotal event in World War II.

Tora! Tora! Tora! Director Richard Fleischer, Toshio Masuda, Kinji Fukasaku Release Date September 23, 1970 Run Time 144 minutes Actors Martin Balsam, So Yamamura, Joseph Cotten, Tatsuya Mihashi, E. G. Marshall, James Whitmore, Takahiro Tamura, Jason Robards

Rent on Apple TV

7 '300' (2006)

The Battle of Thermopylae

Image Via Warner Bros

300 takes an interesting approach to the war genre, being very loosely inspired by an actual battle that happened some 2500 years ago, but also being rather fantastical or at least heightened. That event was the Battle of Thermopylae, and it took place between Spartan and Persian forces, with the former holding their own against the latter despite overwhelming odds for a surprisingly long amount of time.

As a film, 300 spends a great deal of time on this entire battle, to the point where much of the movie feels like one extended – and highly stylized – battle sequence. There are things to criticize about 300, sure, but it delivers spectacle when it needs to, and it’s also hard to deny that the movie looks bold and unique visually. There might be a lot of cheese here, but let’s not forget that sometimes, cheese is delicious.

6 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

The Siege of Jerusalem

Image via 20th Century Studios

Within the filmography of Ridley Scott, there are plenty of epic action movies that showcase his knack for filming combat sequences on a large scale. Gladiator has an impressive one near the beginning of the film, Black Hawk Down memorably depicts the Battle of Mogadishu, and Napoleon also did justice to some pivotal events of the Napoleonic Wars.

But the single best large-scale battle sequence in a Ridley Scott film might well be found in Kingdom of Heaven, which is a sprawling war movie centered on the Crusades. Things build steadily to a final act which focuses on the Siege of Jerusalem, a sequence that genuinely matches the scale of the bigger battle sequences found in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, albeit with more realism due to the fact that, you know, the conflict depicted actually happened.

5 '13 Assassins' (2010)

The climactic battle

Image via Toho

13 Assassins has more of a focus on action on a large scale than the more restrained Seven Samurai. The latter might be the better film, but on the topic of large-scale battle sequences, it feels more fitting to give it an honorable mention while highlighting 13 Assassins. Structurally, there are some similarities, and both end up having final acts that depict action going down in small Japanese villages.

There’s a real ferocity and escalation to the battle in 13 Assassins, though. The film is largely devoid of sustained action until the final 40-ish minutes of the movie, at which point the action feels relentless and almost exhausting (in a good way, somehow). It goes for broke and proves thrilling, with the final act here containing some of the best samurai-centered action in cinema history.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Braveheart' (1995)

The Battle of Stirling Bridge

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though Braveheart has an absolutely incredible score courtesy of James Horner, a good deal of the Battle of Stirling Bridge is depicted in the film without any music. Instead, there are just yells, cries of pain, the sounds of weapons clashing, and other general noises associated with medieval warfare. The approach works wonders for the battle in question, accentuating the brutality of the visuals.

And Braveheart is a particularly brutal war movie, showcasing heroism and rebellion for sure, but also proving unafraid to showcase how barbaric and personal conflicts were back then, with combatants usually having to approach each other with hand-to-hand weapons. Nevertheless, Braveheart was still a crowd-pleaser and a big awards success, balancing harsh realities and broadly sweeping emotions side by side throughout an epic historical story with a fair amount of action added in for good measure.

Braveheart Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 14, 1995 Director Mel Gibson Cast Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo Runtime 177 minutes

3 'Waterloo' (1970)

The Battle of Waterloo

Image via Columbia Pictures

A film that ranks among the best ever made that depict the Napoleonic Wars, Waterloo is admittedly all about the culmination of said conflict. The Battle of Waterloo was more or less Napoléon Bonaparte’s last stand and/or last hurrah, and this film spends most of its first half setting up the titular battle, and then the majority of its second half showing said battle play out.

It’s not the most even or well-paced movie out there, but the Battle of Waterloo is recreated on such an immense scale here that it kind of has to be seen to be believed (it will make you say "my, my"). There was another film by Sergei Bondarchuk that went arguably even bigger and better as far as historical war movies go (more on that in a bit), but Waterloo is nonetheless a remarkable achievement.

Buy on Amazon

2 'Ran' (1985)

The Attack on the Third Castle

Image via Toho

Something of an unusual example here is the Attack on the Third Castle as depicted in Ran. It’s an epic film by Akira Kurosawa that has a more traditional (and still very impressive) battle sequence near the climax of the film, but nothing else hits quite as hard as the Third Castle sequence, which is more about the grisly aftermath of a one-sided battle, all depicted in horrifying and even nightmarish detail.

There is some level of spectacle here, especially considering how many people are featured, how bold the colors are, and how widespread the level of destruction is, but it’s hard to call it a fun or entertaining scene in any way. It’s a pivotal moment in Ran that takes out many people and also sends most of the surviving characters well on their way to an even more tragic conclusion, come the film’s final scenes.

Ran Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 20, 1985 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Terao , Jinpachi Nezu , Daisuke Ryu , Mieko Harada , Yoshiko Miyazaki , Mansai Nomura , Hisashi Igawa , Shinnosuke Ikehata , Masayuki Yui , Kazuo Kato , Norio Matsui , Toshiya Ito , Heihachiro Suzuki , Kenji Kodama , Haruko Tōgō , Reiko Nanjo , Tokie Kanda Runtime 160 Minutes Expand

1 'War and Peace' (1966-1967)

The Battle of Borodino