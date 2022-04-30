It's World Wish Day and to celebrate Funko is teaming up with Make-A-Wish to bring us their Pops! With Purpose collection. The collection includes characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm in special boxes with stickers that prove they're part of Pops! With Purpose which indicates that there was a charitable donation to the organization. But that's not all, Funko is also teaming up with GameStop to launch in-store activations for Make-A-Wish recipients in select stores nationwide.

Regardless of sales, Funko is also donating $150,000 to Make-A-Wish to help fulfill the "wishes of children with critical illnesses." The Pops! With Purpose collection started in 2021 and is a special time for fans of Funko who want to do a good thing with their collection. The blue figures are meaningful because you know when looking at them that the proceeds go to a good cause.

The company began the collection to be with the "Pop! aesthetic with philanthropic causes that are important to the company, community, and fans" and it has led to a great new collection for fans to have while supporting a great cause. With fun new figures to add to your collection, the Pops! With Purpose are cute on top of representing a great thing that Funko is choosing to do.

Talking about the figures, the company clearly understands their power and the ability they have to give back to the community. “Funko understands the importance of giving back by supporting causes that are close to the hearts of our employees, fans and the greater community,” said Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of Funko. “We are honored to support Make-A-Wish’s efforts as they work around the clock to fulfill children’s wishes.”

Love Spider-Man and want a new Funko? Get a beautiful blue Pop! Figure that goes to a good cause. They have classic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and the Cheshire Cat mixed with some of the other Disney properties like an Iron Man Pop! and a cute little BB-8 one as well. They're all adorable and while they're not the typical Funko looks (given that all the Pops! With Purpose are blue colors), they do represent your money going to a great cause and it's wonderful that Funko has teamed up with an organization like Make-A-Wish to bring this to fans.

So celebrate your love of all things Funko and get these Pop! figures to go to a good cause! Check out the full collection below:

