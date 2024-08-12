The Big Picture Make It or Break It is a groundbreaking drama series focusing on female gymnasts chasing Olympic dreams.

The series authentically portrays the beauty and struggles of women's gymnastics through dramatic storylines.

Make It or Break It tackles tough topics like mental health, eating disorders, and the physical demands of gymnastics.

No sport is more beautiful or brutal than gymnastics, and the underrated sports drama series, Make It or Break It, understands this to an exacting degree. First debuting in 2009 on ABC Family, it was a monumental moment for the network, featuring a primetime series on female athletes that shared the same passion and respect given to the millions of films and TV series about male-dominated sports up to that point. Inspired by the 2000s sports dramedy gymnastics film Stick It, Make It or Break It ran for three seasons before ending in 2012

Starring Chelsea Hobbs, Josie Loren, Ayla Kell, Cassie Scerbo, Candace Cameron Bure, and Zachary Abel, Make It or Break It doubles down as a well-executed coming-of-age story for the four main teenage girls competing for a chance at greatness. It's a grueling inside look at the world of competitive women’s gymnastics and is the perfect fix for those going through withdrawal after the 2024 Paris Olympics Games. Receiving praise for how it addressed all aspects of gymnastics, including mental health issues, eating disorders, and injury, the series didn't shy away from tough topics, unafraid to highlight both the elegance and ugliness of the sport.

What Is 'Make it or Break it' About?

Make It or Break It is set in Boulder, Colorado, at the elite training center known as "The Rock." Chelsea Hobbs stars as Emily Kmetko, a talented gymnast who gets accepted into The Rock on a scholarship. Due to her coming from a low-income household among her affluent teammates, in addition to her single mother's eccentric personality, Emily becomes a black sheep at the gym. Treated cruelly by everyone, she's iced out by the other girls at first. Loren stars as Kaylie Cruz, who is secretly in a relationship with her fellow gymnast, Carter, despite the fact that dating is not allowed. Ayla Kell plays the star at the gym, and most likely Olympic hopeful, Payson Keeler. Cassie Scerbo gives a conniving performance as the cutthroat, resident mean girl, Lauren Tanner, and becomes all three of the girls' number one competition as they vie for a spot in the nationals and the upcoming Olympics.

'Make It or Break It' Is the Perfect Follow Up After the 2024 Olympic Games

Featuring real-life gymnasts performing the girls' stunts in the series, Make It or Break It has impressive routines. It also stuffs every episode with Mean Girls-esque drama full of sabotage and backstabbing to keep things interesting, highlighting the dramatic politics behind the sport. Every competition sequence is credible and nail-biting; Hobbs and her stunt double perform an especially stressful vault routine right from the jump during the pilot, with the series' cinematography embracing the artistry of gymnastics in a way that real-time competition cannot. For those who want to fill the gymnastics void now that the Olympics is over, Make it or Break It more than nails it.

By dramatizing the sport via a primetime soap, the stakes feel even higher as the girls perform their routines in competition. As the camera adopts slow motion when Emily attempts her vault, it once again highlights the beauty and bloodshed of the sport as well as what she's pushing her body to do, even though she falls hard to the ground. At one point, Lauren is revealed to be struggling with something known as the twisties, a phenomenon many gymnasts have begun to get more vocal about. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles withdrew in part due to experiencing the same issue and realized it was unsafe to compete if her mental health was not as healthy as her physical body. Make it or Break it was ahead of the curve in exposing the toll of anxiety and the twisties through its characters, as well as the mental blocks gymnasts must often overcome.

'Make It or Break It' Tackles Many Issues Through Its Characters

In recent years, women's gymnastics has been put under the spotlight for various controversial reasons. Many women in the sport have stood up and spoken out about the unhealthy ways in which they are encouraged to have toxic relationships with food, that result in eating disorders. A recent study by the National Institute of Health found that over 16% of competitive female gymnasts develop some form of eating disorder. Make It or Break It depicts this issue with a jarring frankness from the pilot, when Lauren casually makes herself throw up in the bathroom while the other girls are fixing their hair in the mirror, and acts like it's completely normal. The show's most relevant and well-aged storyline then begins to take form through the character of Kaylie and her battle with anorexia.

Kaylie faces the most pressure in the form of her father (Jason Manuel Olazabal), who is also her coach. More like an employer than a dad, he and other staffers encourage her to be thin, and she develops an eating disorder because of it. Make It or Break It spotlights this major issue in the competitive sport, as Kaylie uses tricks like stuffing weights into her leotards during weigh-ins; many of the staff turn a blind eye to her clear suffering, which turns out to be a pretty realistic portrayal in the world of gymnastics. Over the past several years, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has become an advocate for mental health while raising awareness of body image issues in female athletes. Raisman recently gave an in-depth interview discussing her eating disorder on the Call Her Daddy podcast leading up to her coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

"I was always self-conscious of my body, because in gymnastics they were always so strict with my weight. And even though we worked out so much, I still had to watch what I ate a lot... I wish I could go back and tell myself to eat more and feel my body, but I just felt so much pressure to always be skinnier and skinny, and it was so unhealthy because I was already working out so much. It’s crazy for me to look back at photos of myself where I was being told to lose more weight, and ... I didn’t have an ounce of fat on me. I remember going into 2016 Olympics, I was very very thin, just from the pressure in the sport to be a certain weight… I actually don’t think my body has ever fully recovered from being that thin and fighting against that."

'Make it or Break it' Was a Groundbreaking Sports Series

Make it or Break It was a groundbreaking series at the time, calling attention to a sport that not only focused on female athletes but also on a sport that is too often called entertainment rather than acknowledged for the brutal, physical battle that it is. When the series first premiered, male-led sports were already welcomed and celebrated onscreen. Friday Night Lights was well on its way to being considered one of the greatest television series of all time, focusing on male camaraderie in a male-dominated sport. Make It or Break It shook things up, proving that scripted programs about female athletes could be successful too while also serving as coming-of-age series that boasted all the drama that comes with being a teenage girl.

From forbidden love affairs and love triangles to the growing pains of adolescence, Make It or Break It offers an honest portrayal of being a young woman who also happens to be a professional athlete. At its best when it let its four main characters act like their teenage selves, the series was proudly feminist through and through. In one of the series' best scenes, Payson, Emily, and Kaylie are being catcalled at a gas station by a group of men who are objectifying their bodies. The way they stare at and scrutinize the girls isn't far off from the real-world treatment many of these athletes often receive. This time around, though, the girls get to talk back, not just smiling to put on a good show. Payson and Emily decide to back-flip and cartwheel toward the group like warriors in a movie, defying gravity in the process. As the stunts successfully scare the men off, one of them remarks, "That was some superhero action." He's not wrong. What gymnasts do as they hurl and flip their bodies through the air is nothing short of superheroic — and if you're looking for a series that delivers on the thrills and drama of the sport, Make It or Break It is the one to watch.

Make it or Break it is available to stream on Hulu.

