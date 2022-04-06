Apple TV+ is hoping to ride their new project all the way to shore by announcing that their documentary series, Make or Break, has been greenlit for Season 2 ahead of its first season premiere. Becoming a force to be reckoned with in sports documentary productions, the streamer’s newest series will follow the lives of the world’s top surfers as they go head-to-head for the World Title at the World Surf League Championship Tour. Featured in Season 1 will be Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, and Tatiana Weston-Webb. Paddling out to Apple TV+ on April 29, all seven episodes of the first season will be available at once making this your next go-to binge-able sports series.

Throughout Make or Break, fans will watch as the group of athletes talk about how their dreams, drive, personal lives, and goals inspire them to be the best they can be both in and out of the water. During their fight for bragging rights at the 2021 Men’s and Women’s WSL Championship Tour, the surfers will travel all around the world with audiences tagging along to see the beautiful locales through the competitors' eyes.

Adding to the typical challenges that such a giant competition presents are the current difficulties events all over the world are facing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, the best of the best will tackle the waves with smiles on their faces as they attempt to land the coveted number one spot. Along with the main surfers, the series will also feature more well-known names in the wave riding community including Morgan Cibilic, Johanne Defay, Leonardo Fioravanti, Jeremy Flores, John John Florence, Filipe Toledo, Kanoa Igarashi, Matt McGillivray, Isabella Nichols, and Jack Robinson.

Consistently knocking it out of the park, presenting viewers with some incredible sports reporting, Apple TV+ is gearing up to release a slew of new content surrounding the worlds of some of the biggest names in sports. Along with Make or Break, the streaming service plans to soon drop a series focused on basketball star Magic Johnson titled They Call Me Magic as well as another court-based project centered on NBA hopeful Makur Maker titled The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball. If you’re more of a football fan, Apple TV+ also recently teased fans that they would be dropping a project called The Dynasty which will focus its lens on the love them or hate them football team, the New England Patriots.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of surfing, or just getting into the sport for the first time, Make or Break promises to toss viewers right into the water alongside the biggest names in the game. Get ready to be transported from your couch to beautiful destinations when Make or Break catches a wave on Apple TV+ on April 29.

