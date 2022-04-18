The Apple TV+ docuseries will follow the biggest names in the sport as they face off against one another.

It’s time to catch some waves from the comfort of your own couch. Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for their upcoming surfing documentary, Make or Break, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform April 29. Paddle out with the world’s best surfers as they compete for the World Title at the World Surf League Championship Tour. The series is set to feature a slew of legends including Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, and Tatiana Weston-Webb as they prepare for and go head-to-head at the 2021 competition.

The trailer reveals a group of wave riding champions who are all thirsty to claim the coveted number one spot in the world of surfing. Facing off against one another, the teaser shows a first for the women of the game who are getting their chance at the pipeline competition. Danger lurks both above and below the waves as one competitor is attacked by a shark, adding devastation to their run for the title. Boards break and relationships are tested as the rest of the trailer for Make or Break plays out.

The adrenaline pumping first season of the recently renewed documentary promises to take viewers behind the competition and into the lives of the surfing allstars on their way to the top. Dive deep into their backgrounds as they battle with mental health and the physical boundaries presented by the sport. They’ll also speak on the toxicity surrounding wave riding which finds itself struggling to fully diversify its competitors as well as tackle the constant changes amidst ongoing struggles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with its focus on the six top tier surfers, the seven-part series will shed a light on the stories of Morgan Cibilic, Johanne Defay, Leonardo Fioravanti, Jeremy Flores, John John Florence, Filipe Toledo, Kanoa Igarashi, Matt McGillivray, Isabella Nichols, and Jack Robinson.

But the big names aren’t just in front of the camera, they’re behind it too. Make or Break is backed by some of the most well known names in the biz. Oscar and BAFTA winner, James Gay-Rees, the producer behind hits including Exit Through the Gift Shop and Amy, will be executive producing alongside BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (Formula 1: Drive to Survive), with Erik Logan and Ryan Holocomb.

Get ready to sit back, relax, and head to some gorgeous tropical locations when Make or Break hits Apple TV+ on April 29. Check out the trailer below:

