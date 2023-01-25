Apple TV+ has unveiled a new trailer and a release date for Season 2 of Make or Break, its successful docuseries about the trials faced by some of the world’s top surfers. Focusing on the 2022 World Surf League’s Men’s and Women’s Championship Tour, Make or Break takes sports fans backstage at some of the most important surfing competitions.

While surfing enthusiasts have already followed the many contests of the 2022 WSL circuit, Season 2 of Make or Break will shed new light on the struggles that go unnoticed by the public. The new trailer reveals that the series has followed some of the most important surging athletes in 2022, such as Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, and Filipe Toledo. In doing so, Make or Break documents their hopes and expectations before each competition, as well as their thoughts after victories and defeats.

While fans already know the results of 2022’s WSL tour and saw the accidents that happened during the championship, the new trailer shows how Make or Break increases the emotional stakes for all athletes by uncovering what motivates them and how each result can have a direct effect on their personal lives. It’s an interesting perspective that helps to humanize sport, underlining how even the biggest surf star is also a person with emotional baggage, fears, and expectations.

Image via Apple TV+

Season 2 of Make of Break also features exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at Tatiana Weston-Webb, Owen Wright, Tyler Wright, Jack Robinson, Morgan Cibilic, Gabriel Medina, Kanoa Igarashi, Griffin Colapinto, Italo Ferreira, Matthew McGillivray, Johanne Defay, John John Florence, and Brisa Hennessy.

Who’s Involved with Make or Break?

Season 2 of Make or Break is executive produced by Oscar and BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees, the producer behind Exit Through the Gift Shop and Amy. Other executive producers include BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (Formula 1: Drive to Survive), Erik Logan, and Ryan Holcomb.

Season 2 of Make or Break will premiere with four episodes on Friday, February 17. An additional four episodes debut on Friday, February 24. Check out the new trailer and Season 2’s synopsis below.