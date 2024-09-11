Big Brother Live Feed Discussions IncludedLive Feed spoilers ahead! First, she miraculously altered the game by switching her vote on eviction night on the reality competition series. Second, she won the infamous Otev Power of Veto competition in one round. Now, she used the Power of Veto on Angela Murray, setting up the presumed back door of Quinn Martin. Unless her fellow Houseguests become wise to her exceptional run, Makensy Manbeck is establishing a resume worthy of a path to victory.

Makensy Manbeck looked like she’d be down-and-out following Matt Hardeman’s week one eviction, but the player lovingly referred to as MJ had been clawing herself to the top. With other targets ahead of her, she's been a silent assassin of Big Brother 26. Now that the jury phase is underway, she’s been solidifying solid relationships with the individuals she needs to in order to earn jury votes thanks to her trustworthy game. She’s winning challenges at a pace only Tucker Des Lauriers had been before his eviction. Sure, her strategy may come on a whim, but a win is a win! Between a strong physical game and an adaptable social game, Makensy has the ability to be the next winner of Big Brother.

Makensy Has Had a Great Rise to the Top

When Makensy Manbeck began the season, she started with a blossoming showmance that was doomed from the start. Matt Hardeman was immediately targeted by Angela Murray during her Head of Household reign. As a close ally to him, Makensy seemed like an easy and likely target. She found herself on the block multiple times, but each time, she found a path to safety. Whether winning the AI Arena or using the America's Veto power-up to her advantage, Makensy has found a way to keep herself alive. And it's been clean.

As this season has been flip-flopping, resetting following some shocking evictions thanks to the demise of multiple alliances, Makensy has kept herself stable on the side. She's managed to remain out of the line of fire while establishing some crucial alliances. Her ability to become a number for those players needing a vote has allowed her to establish a strong social game alongside her challenge prowess. Her last minute switch to keep Kimo Apaka in the house and evict Joseph Rodriguez has cemented her as one of the best individual players in recent memory.

Makensy Is a Comp Beast

With Tucker out of the way, Makensy has become the season's new comp beast. Thanks to the news via the Big Brother Live Feeds, her fellow Houseguests were in complete and utter shock that she had just recently won the infamous Otev Veto Competition in a single round, annihilating the rest of the competitors. Her victory is crucial this week with Chelsie Baham as Head of Household. Though the perceived women's alliance is filled with individuals with their personal game agendas, they've managed to come together to establish a precident to reach the end as a tight six.

At the start of the week, Chelsie nominated Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka for eviction. With Angela stirring the pot, spreading information that Leah Peters might have some ulterior motives for an alliance alongside Quinn Martin, Makensy knew this was not going to be beneficial to her game. So, what does she do? She ensures that Quinn is taken care of. Continuing the streak of eight straight Power of Veto usages, Makensy has removed Angela from the block, forcing Chelsie to name Quinn as the replacement nominee. With the AI Arena no longer in play, it's guaranteed that a male Houseguest will be evicted next, making it a six to two female majority going into Week 9.

Makensy's biggest roadblock next is the strong trio of T'Kor Clottey, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe. With a strong challenge track record, should Makensy win the next Head of Household, she could place Kimo back on the block alongside anyone and likely have the ability to evict him next. And, once again, another step closer to victory. Makensy continues to maintain the ability to pivot at the whim of the game by solidifying her placement as a rising star. With a strong performance socially and strategically, Makensy Manbeck can take home the $750,000 grand prize if she continues playing this game like she is.

