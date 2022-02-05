It's no secret that children have the wildest imaginations. When we're young, our creativity seems to know no bounds, even if the ideas we come up with are absolutely nonsensical or pointless. Well, Netflix wants to harvest that raw, chaotic, creative energy with its new reality television show Making Fun. The streamer released a trailer for this whimsical new concept that pits a group of experienced builders led by the grumpy Jimmy DiResta against the zany ideas of kids. The show brings expertly-constructed fun to the platform on March 4.

The trailer shows everything this show is about: DiResta and his crew of experts taking orders from kids in order to create the greatest and most absolutely nonsensical constructs imaginable. From catapults that fling cat poop to a "dino-taco-toilet" (?) that barfs up Mexican cuisine, the team fields everything and if it's interesting enough or presents a unique challenge, they'll take it on. A lot of the fun comes not just from seeing these bizarre builds come together, but seeing the reactions of the grown men with years of carpentry experience as they realize the horror they're about to create at the orders of their child supervisors. DiResta promises though that "Some builds will be good, some builds will be bad, but all of them will be absolutely pointless."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Iron Chef' Reboot Ordered Up at Netflix, Brings New Chefs to the Kitchen Stadium

Netflix tapped Mechelle Collins, Kevin Dill, and Mike Odair to executive produce Making Fun, each of whom has a wealth of experience in the reality television realm. Collins and Dill reunite after previously working on the hit game show The Millionaire Matchmaker. Odair, meanwhile, has more experience on the non-game show reality television side, working as an executive producer for a few seasons of MTV's Ridiculousness and A&E's Duck Dynasty. Intuitive Entertainment will produce the series.

Here's the official synopsis from the streamer:

A group of skilled makers and longtime buddies – led by Jimmy DiResta - turn kids ideas for impossible builds into reality. If you’ve got wood, need wood, or want an original, handcrafted, custom design of any kind, they’re the guys for the job.

Season 1 of Making Fun launches on Netflix on March 4. Check out the trailer below to see DiResta and his crew build wacky creations at the mercy of their child bosses.

'Book of Boba Fett' Sound Editor Explains How They Pulled Off THAT Character's Voice Just how did they bring that iconic character back?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email