The Big Picture Diddy settled a lawsuit with Cassie involving allegations of physical abuse and sexual assault within 24 hours.

Former Da Band members, like Freddy P, are now speaking out about Diddy's cruel behavior and predatory contracts.

Freddy P claims Diddy threatened his life during their time in Da Band, adding to the mounting allegations against him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been a hot topic over the past several months as his alleged misdeeds continue to come to the surface, some of which have been captured on reality television. This began with singer Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit that cited the horrible abuses she purportedly experienced while she was in a relationship with Diddy. The suit alleges that Diddy committed acts of physical abuse and sexual assault throughout their relationship. Within 24 hours, Diddy settled with Cassie, but her actions soon spurred other victims to come forward. Cassie’s lawsuit was filled with enough details to horrify anyone, but it was the accusations of trafficking that got the federal government involved. Diddy’s homes and offices were raided by the FBI on March 25th, and his attempt to fly from Miami to the Bahamas was thwarted by the authorities, who forced him to remain in Miami.

There have been stories and rumors about Diddy that have been flying under the radar for the past several decades. Rapper Ma$e, who was once a part of Bad Boy Records, has been very outspoken about Diddy throughout the years. He shared on Instagram live, “So I don't be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye. I'm not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don't tell him he's wrong. I'm not gonna be like the yes men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he's wrong. More people on here will tell me I'm wrong, but won't say anything to him. They'll judge my beliefs, they'll judge my Christianity and they'll say nothing to Puff. They'll say nothing about it's a concert for Biggie and Biggie own daughter couldn't get in. They don't say nothing about that. But all of his friends got 50 and 60 tickets. We're done with your games." Others have come forward as well, including artists from his reality TV series, Making the Band 2 .

When the series first aired on MTV, it was a cultural phenomenon, primarily due to Diddy’s outrageous behavior and demands—the first season featured a group of rappers and a singer aptly named Da Band. The members of Da Band were put through some wild challenges, but none more so infamous than the cheesecake run, in which Diddy tasked the group to walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn to get him a slice of cheesecake from a famous location. It was bizarre to watch, and Da Band members were clearly not enthusiastic about the five-mile task. While that moment was just one of many strange instances on the show, there were countless other seen and unseen moments that showcased the cruelty of Diddy. Now, with all the circumstances surrounding the ongoing federal investigation, former members of Da Band are speaking up, like Freddy P.

Who Is Freddy P from ‘Making the Band 2?’

Image via MTV

Da Band featured rappers Babs, Dylan Dilinjah, Freddy P, Ness, Young City, and singer Sara Stokes. As the first group formed in the groundbreaking series, they also had to experience working with Diddy. His challenges and tasks for the group, much like the cheesecake incident, were all explained by Diddy as metaphors for the industry. He shared after the cheesecake episode aired: “It’s not about me trying to do a mean-spirited initiation hazing act. There’s a bigger picture to it. In the world of music, I have to get up every day and do a bunch of sh*t I don’t wanna do.” While that may be true, the things he was forcing Da Band to do were more than out of line. After putting Da Band through hell and back, he disbanded the group in the season three finale. Several Da Band members have made comments throughout the years, but one of the most vocal members has been Freddy P.

Freddy P has shared over the years just how deeply his experience working with Diddy affected him. In 2022, he posted a video online sharing his harrowing experience. In the video, he said, “This year alone I’ve contemplated suicide three or four times. I done pictured my brother walking in and finding me dead. I cried a few times thinking about leaving my son because I just get tired of life. But no matter what you gotta do you just gotta keep at it … there’s n***** that wanna see you fall… Like this n**** [Diddy] is the main motherf******’ reason why I hate f****** life, dawg. People don’t even understand. Like, I don’t even give a f***.”

After the video made its rounds, he did an interview with The Neighborhood Talk (which has since been taken down), where he discussed the predatory contracts they were all given when signing with Diddy, sharing, “Somebody gave you the opportunity to open up the door and find talent. Find talent. His recipe to me has been signing poor people with a story…and get paid off people with a story. You not from that! You can’t tell these stories. You didn’t come up like how we came up.”

Diddy Allegedly Threatened Freddy P During ‘Making Da Band 2’

Image via MTV

With Diddy’s alleged crimes coming to light, Freddy P has also continued sharing his experience with the maligned producer. In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Freddy P purports that Diddy threatened his life while he was in Da Band. He said during the interview, “So I’m in that b*tch; I’m just frustrated with a lot of sh*t going on… Anyway, we get into a situation. We in front of everybody, n**** like, ‘Man, what you think, you bad or something?’ He was like, ‘N****, I’ll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that b****, and every time you come out that b****, you’ll get popped.'”

He went on to say that while that sort of threat from anyone else would have been ignored when it came from a powerful person like Diddy, he knew to take it seriously and fell in line. With all of the people coming and speaking out against Diddy, Freddy P was honest about his full opinion on the matter, saying, “Honestly, and this ain’t no slight, it’s just I like to see people get they just do. If he was innocent I’d be speaking up like ‘Leave that man alone.’ Because I hate bullies… I don’t feel like he guilty; I just feel like bruh, it’s there. All them people ain’t lying.” Given that the federal government also feels like he’s suspicious enough to be raided, it’s clear that there’s plenty of evidence to say that he might be as guilty as people claim him to be.

