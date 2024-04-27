Makoto Shinkai is a Japanese filmmaker and novelist who specializes in anime. Over the last three decades, he has established himself as one of the medium's leading creators, with both cult classics (She and Her Cat) and blockbusters (Your Name.) under his belt. His work has been praised for its emotionally rich storytelling and stunning visuals, usually melding elements of fantasy with introspective themes.

Shinkai is deeply influenced by Hayao Miyazaki, as well as Hideaki Anno's The End of Evangelion, and these inspirations are evident in his own movies. However, the wistfulness and adolescent longing of his films is purely his own. He has succeeded in establishing his own voice and visual style and is sure to continue telling memorable stories for a long time to come. In particular, Shinkai has described some of his projects as "connecting the older and younger generations through this sort of communal or unified experience". These are his best projects so far, ranked.

10 'Cross Road (2014)

Voice Cast: Kenshô Ono, Ayane Sakura, Masahiko Tanaka

In addition to his more creative work, Shinkai has also directed a number of commercials, which he usually storyboards as well. The most notable of them is this 2-minute short he made for the educational group Z-Kai. It centers on two college-bound high school students, Miho (Ayane Sakura) and Shōta (Kenshô Ono), who meet while preparing for their entrance exams. Miho hails from a remote island without access to cram schools, while Shōta juggles studying with a part-time job in bustling Tokyo.

Despite their different backgrounds, both are determined to succeed in their exams and secure admission to college. They both opt for Z-Kai's correspondence education courses, leading their paths to intertwine unexpectedly as they navigate the challenges of exam preparation. Although Cross Road is limited by being an ad, it packs a surprising amount of heart and feels more like the trailer for an anime. Every frame is meticulously crafted and brimming with beauty.

9 'Someone's Gaze' 2013

Voice Cast: Fumi Hirano, Satomi Hanamura, Shinji Ogawa, Rina Endô

This futuristic short centers on Aya (Satomi Hanamura), a young woman who must leave home for a new job. Her father, Kōji (Shinji Ogawa), stays behind with their aging cat Mii (Fumi Hirano), who was once a source of comfort for Aya during her mother's absence. As Aya navigates her newfound independence, her relationship with her father gradually shifts, marked by moments of both distance and connection. Aya's return home from a challenging day prompts reflection on her childhood and the evolving dynamics within her family.

Someone's Gaze is a touching story featuring both aging parents and pets, making for a real tearjerker. In just seven minutes, Shinkai skillfully looks at themes of loss, grief, and family bonds. The sci-fi aspect is also subtle and handled well, with just clues here and there to suggest that this story does not take place in the present. Plus, the cat Mii harks back to Shinkai's early-career gem, She and Her Cat.

8 'She and Her Cat' (1999)

Voice Cast: Makoto Shinkai, Mika Shinohara

"No human is always strong, but no human is weak forever, either." This 5-minute, monochrome short film drew Shinkai significant attention early in his career. It's about the bond between a young woman, identified only as She (Mika Shinohara), and her cat, Chobi (Shinkai). Through the eyes of Chobi, the audience witnesses the quiet moments of their daily life together, from shared meals to contemplative evenings spent gazing out the window. However, as the seasons change, so too does She's life, as she grapples with loneliness, uncertainty, and the passage of time.

She and Her Cat is less plot-based and more of a tone poem, capturing the feel of a year in the lives of these two characters. Impressively, Shinkai handled almost all the production aspects himself and worked on the short during his free time while employed by the video game company Falcom. The effort paid off: She and Her Cat won several awards and hugely boosted Shinkai's profile.

7 'The Place Promised in Our Early Days' (2004)

Voice Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masato Hagiwara, Yuka Nanri, Unshô Ishizuka