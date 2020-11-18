Netflix's Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington, finally has a release date. In addition to the release date, the streaming giant has also released plot details about the new movie directed by Sam Levinson while in quarantine earlier in 2020. Malcolm & Marie's release date also teases the possibility that it could be included in Netflix's ever-strengthening awards season line-up alongside fellow prestige pics Mank, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced Malcolm & Marie would be released on February 5, 2021. The Levinson-directed drama's release date makes it eligible for the forthcoming Academy Awards. Furthermore, the plot of Malcolm & Marie — also shared by Netflix on Wednesday — sounds like exactly the kind of movie that will appeal to Academy voters. Check it out:

Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be an imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

A new image for Malcolm & Marie was also released. The image teases the bond between the titular couple that hangs in the balance throughout the movie. Zendaya and Washington staring down the barrel of a camera is a powerful thing; one can only imagine how their chemistry will play out onscreen if this is what they're serving in a photo.

Image via Netflix

Malcolm & Marie marks the second time Zendaya and Levinson have worked together following their successful collab on Euphoria. The HBO drama's production on Season 2 is currently delayed, but two specials will be dropping in December. Earlier this year, Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Emmys for her Euphoria Season 1 performance. Meanwhile, Washington has been staying mighty busy as 2020 is quickly becoming a launchpad of a year for the actor. This year, Washington led Christopher Nolan's Tenet and is set to appear in David O. Russell's next movie as well as Born to Be Murdered, which co-stars Alicia Vikander and Boyd Holbrook.

Malcolm & Marie launches on Netflix on February 5, 2021. For more, check out our 2021 movie release calendar.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dash and Lily': Dante Brown and Troy Iwata Offer up Their Own Dares Brown and Iwata also share their most unique holiday traditions.