Netflix has released the trailer for Sam Levinson’s new movie Malcolm & Marie. The film takes place in the aftermath of a film premiere where a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) await the critical response, but instead end up dueling with each other as revelations about their relationship surface and their bond is tested.

On the one hand, I think Washington and Zendaya are terrific actors, and if Levinson wants to give them the space to hold the screen and be the emotional center of a movie with strong performances, I’m incredibly excited to see that. On the other hand, I’ve heard that Levinson is less than generous about film criticism, which makes be a bit apprehensive! Still, this is one I want to see, and Netflix has enough faith in the movie that they gave it an awards-friendly window since the Oscar eligibility cutoff isn’t until the end of February. Will that give Washington and Zendaya a chance to break into the Oscar race? We’ll have to wait and find out.

Check out the Malcolm & Marie trailer below along with images and the poster. The film arrives on Netflix on February 5th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Malcolm & Marie:

Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future.

