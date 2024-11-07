Malcolm D. Lee, the cousin of Spike, is an American filmmaker who specializes in comedies with a lot of heart. Since his breakthrough debut with The Best Man in 1999, he has directed several crowd-pleasers, cult classics, and franchise hits, each infused with his unique perspective. His films don't just aim to entertain; they often highlight African-American culture and challenge stereotypes, blending humor with stories that resonate on a deeper level. Not all of Lee's movies are good, of course (some of them are outright stinkers) but the best of them are engaging and fun.

Lee’s ability to handle diverse genres—from family dramas to over-the-top parodies and feel-good comedies—has landed him a few big gigs, including, most recently, the Space Jam sequel. Still, he seems to be better at telling stories that are smaller in scope, as he did with the sleeper hit Girls Trip. With this in mind, here are all of the director's films, ranked.

11 'Scary Movie V' (2013)

Starring: Ashley Tisdale, Simon Rex, Erica Ash, Charlie Sheen

"It's been three years since Momma died, and I’ve had to raise the kids all by myself!" Representing the nadir of Lee's filmography is Scary Movie V, which lampoons popular horrors of the early 2010s like Paranormal Activity, Mama, and Sinister. The story follows couple Dan (Simon Rex) and Jody (Ashley Tisdale), who find themselves haunted by supernatural occurrences after taking custody of Dan’s brother's children. However, the plot takes a back seat to rapid-fire jokes and pop culture references, a large number of which don't land.

The appeal of the franchise was already wearing thin by the second or third movie, meaning that this fifth go-around is more annoying than entertaining. Critics eviscerated Scary Movie V, though it still managed to gross a cool $78m. Even Lee later disowned the project, saying, "It was just a bad movie. Believe me. Don't bother going to see that movie. Or renting it, or anything. It's not worth your time."

10 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe

"I'm a cartoon?" Space Jam: A New Legacy brings LeBron James into the animated world of the Looney Tunes. When LeBron and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) are pulled into the digital "Server-verse" by a rogue AI, the NBA superstar must join forces with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang to win a high-stakes basketball game. Their opponents? A team of superpowered avatars known as the Goon Squad. Once again, this movie is essentially a gigantic cash-grab and an advert for Warner Bros., parading their intellectual property across the screen with little wit or energy.

The movie references everything from The Matrix and Game of Thrones to A Clockwork Orange and Casablanca, but it doesn't have the sense of fun of a similarly universe-mashing project like Ready Player One. Younger viewers will probably get a kick out of A New Legacy, but that doesn't change the fact that this is soulless corporate filmmaking at its least enjoyable.

9 'Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins' (2008)

Starring: Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones, Margaret Avery, Cedric the Entertainer

"You've got to remember where you come from." In Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins, talk show host RJ Stevens (Martin Lawrence) returns to his Southern hometown for a family reunion, leaving behind his posh Hollywood lifestyle. But RJ, who has rebranded himself in the public eye, struggles to reconnect with his down-to-earth family, who are unimpressed by his celebrity status. As he clashes with his old-school father, siblings, and a childhood rival, RJ must learn lessons about humility, family, and staying true to oneself.

This is a painfully conventional ensemble comedy, with a predictable plot (many beats of which are ripped straight from Meet the Parents), unsubtle humor (the slapstick, in particular, becomes grating), and a surprisingly uncharismatic lead performance from Lawrence. Comedians Mike Epps and Mo’Nique, who play Roscoe’s cousin and sister respectively, repeatedly steal the spotlight from him. Despite further talents in the supporting cast like James Earl Jones and Michael Clarke Duncan, the finished product is subpar and safely skippable.

8 'Night School' (2018)

Starring: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco