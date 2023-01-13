After a decade of waiting, one of America’s most loved families, the Wilkersons, might make it to the big screen. In times when most beloved TV shows like Community and That 70s Show are heading back to screens in one way or another, it’s about time the dysfunctional and relatable family that entertained us over the years gets its due. In a recent chat with E! News, actor Bryan Cranston, revealed that discussions are indeed on the table for a Malcolm in the Middle reunion movie.

Cranston played Hal, the loving but immature patriarch of the Wilkerson family in the long-running series. Created by Linwood Boomer, the series ran between 2000 and 2006 and kept us glued to our TVs with the antics of the family’s dysfunctional relationships and inability to fit into society. "There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston revealed. He further revealed that he’d be open to seeing what the Wilkerson family is up to in contemporary times:

"We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Previously, Frankie Muniz, who played the titular Malcolm in the series revealed that Cranston, was “really into the idea” of rebooting the series, divulging that “he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling.” Now with Cranston’s affirmation that there are discussions about a reunion movie, fans of the series have more reasons to anticipate the feature. Creator Boomer also affirmed that talks were on for a possible reunion: "We all think it would be fun if we get the right idea. Honestly, it would be going much faster if everyone wasn't so annoying."

Along with Muniz and Cranston, Malcolm in the Middle featured Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, the family’s hot-headed mother, Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Hal and Lois’ firstborn, Justin Berfield as Reese, the second son, and Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey, the family’s youngest son. In its seven-season long run, the series bagged several nominations and awards including a Peabody Award, seven Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and seven Golden Globe nominations. With the creator and actors all willing to revive the series it seems like only a matter of time before we revisit the family again.

Malcolm in the Middle is available to stream on Hulu.