It’s been 16 years since audiences last tuned in to see what weekly hijinks were being pulled by Malcolm in the Middle’s trio (and sometimes quartet) of troublemaking brothers Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), and their mentor in chaos, Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson). Fans loved following the dysfunctional and relatable Wilkerson family led by mother Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and father Hal (Bryan Cranston). The series was a sitcom that really hit the heart of many folks in the same way that Roseanne did by presenting real-life, albeit silly, situations of a family just trying to survive and scraping by paycheck to paycheck.

With shows from that time period, including That ‘70s Show, receiving their fair due in reboot form, fans of Malcolm in the Middle have been waiting for any signs that the series will be making a comeback. During a recent interview with Fox News, Muniz revealed that there’s a good chance a revival could be on the way — under the watchful eye of none other than Cranston. “I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea,” the Agent Cody Banks star commented, “he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling.” Muniz added that if something came from it, he “would be down 100 percent.” With two of the stars ready to jump back into action, it’s a great sign should Cranston, who went from playing the silly Hal to the cutthroat meth-slinging king Walter White on Breaking Bad, come up with a solid script and story idea.

Following the wrap of Malcolm, Muniz did what many Hollywood child actors have found impossible to do and stepped away from the limelight. For a while, he raced cars, and then he found a home behind the drum set, touring regularly with a band. During his interview, he revealed that he “didn’t really watch the show when it was on,” but had since done a full rewatch with his wife. “We [watched] all 151 episodes… I realized, ‘Wow, that’s what we were making,’” adding that he “would love to know what the family’s up to.”

As for the other on-screen family members in the Linwood Boomer-created series, they’ve moved on to a variety of other acting gigs and opportunities. For Kaczmarek, she’s appeared in episodes of The Big Bang Theory and the feature Killing Eleanor, while Berfield also gave up acting and now serves as the Chief Creative Officer of Virgin Produced, a film, TV, and entertainment division of Virgin Group. Sullivan had a few one-off parts following Malcolm, with the most well-known role being in Joel Schumacher’s Twelve.

Like Muniz, Masterson moved onto another art form — that of a DJ, as well as appearing in indie features including I’d Like to Be Alone Now and Funny or Die’s Power Rangers’ parody Mystic Cosmic Patrol. And then, of course, there’s Cranston, whose career shot up even more with the celebrated Breaking Bad along with Showtime’s Your Honor and voice roles on Family Guy and Robot Chicken.

Although it’s in the very early stages of possibility, we’ll absolutely take what we can get when it comes to any information surrounding a Malcolm reboot. With Cranston already typing away at a script, this could mean huge news is on the horizon. Check out a trailer for the classic 2000s series below.