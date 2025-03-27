Things seem to be shaping up rather well for the long-talked-about Malcolm in the Middle reboot and star, Bryan Cranston, can’t help but smile about it. The Breaking Bad actor is set to reprise his lovable role as Hal, the family’s patriarch from the seven-season-running series, and he’s not shy when it comes to teasing the fun things that audiences can expect. During a quick conversation with Variety, Cranston teased a “heartfelt” and “funny” production, while also revealing that he had constantly been asking the original titles’ creator, Linwood Boomer, to pick back up with one of America’s most beloved families.

“I was the one poking the bear, going, ‘Let’s do it, let’s do it, let’s do it.’ And finally, Linwood Boomer, our creator of the show, finally got tired of me poking him and he actually came up with some [Laughs] really fun, terrific ideas. So it’s funny, it’s heartfelt. You are reintroduced to this family — We left the airwaves 20 years ago. All the boys are adults with their own children. It's a different dynamic in that sense — and yet, do things really change with Hal and Lois? I don't know that they do.”

Along with Cranston reprising his role as Hal, there are plenty of other familiar faces that audiences will catch up with when the Malcolm in the Middle reboot arrives on Disney+. Frankie Muniz is set to step back into the role that jump-started his career as the titular Malcolm, while Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield are back for more brotherly love as Malcolm’s older brothers Francis and Reese, respectively. Unfortunately, Erik Sullivan, who originated the role of the family’s youngest member, Dewey, won’t be returning, leaving the spot open for The Silencing and Nightmare Alley’s Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Pulling the family together all over again is Jane Kaczmarek as matriarch, Lois.

When Does the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reboot Come Out?

Earlier this week, Muniz revealed that he was doing a series rewatch in preparation for cameras to pick up on the reboot. In his X post, the actor revealed that he only had “a few days” to watch all seven seasons of the beloved series, adding, “Can’t wait to get back together with my old family.” As of right now, no release window has been set for the production, but we know that it will run over four episodes on Disney+ and, should it perform well with viewers, there’s a chance that more from Malcolm’s story could be on the way.

Get caught up on the original series now on Hulu.