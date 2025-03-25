Frankie Muniz has shared a major update about the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival series. Muniz took to his personal X account to announce that not only has he begun his rewatch of the series to prepare, but that the reboot will begin filming in just a few days. It was announced near the end of last year that the Wilkersons were reuniting nearly 20 years after the original Malcolm in the Middle series went off the air for a new iteration that will return stars such as Muniz and even Bryan Cranston. Jane Kaczmarek will also reprise her role as Lois in the show, with Kiana Madeira joining the cast as Tristan. The four-episode series will follow Malcolm and his daughter, drawn back into the dysfunction when Hal and Lois demand their presence at their 40th wedding anniversary.

A few months after the revival series was announced, Muniz revealed some critical details about the project, including that it was originally pitched as a movie, but Disney instead decided to split it up into a four-episode series. He also mentioned that the new version of the show ends things on a great note but also leaves the door open for more Malcolm in the Middle in the future. Disney has yet to confirm if we will see the Wilkersons after the revival, but it will largely depend on both how the series is received and how it performs on Disney+. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct the Malcolm in the Middle revival, and Linwood Boomer will direct — both of whom are veterans of the original series.

What Have Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston Been up To?

Muniz stars alongside Marcia Gay Harden and Violett Beane in Renner, the sci-fi thriller directed by Robert Rippberger, and he also features in a small role in Half Baked: Totally High, the comedy film currently available for rent or purchase on Prime Video. Cranston will next be seen in The Studio on Apple TV+, the star-studded Hollywood drama, and he also recently featured alongside stars such as Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard in Argylle, the Apple TV+ original movie that flopped at the box office.

The Malcolm in the Middle revival series does not have an official release date, but it is expected to premiere before the end of the year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the series and watch Malcolm in the Middle on Hulu.