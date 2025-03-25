The new episodes of Malcolm in the Middle just received a couple of major updates. Malcolm's (Frankie Muniz) siblings will return, but not in the way audiences expect. While Christopher Masterson will reprise his role as Francis, Erik Sullivan won't be coming back to portray Dewey in the new episodes of the acclaimed series. Instead, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be given the responsibility of playing the charismatic character. Justin Berfield will also be back as Reese. The stage has been set for the siblings from Malcolm in the Middle to entertain audiences from all over the world once again.

As if that wasn't enough, the new episodes of Malcolm in the Middle has also added Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae and Keeley Karsten to its cast. Karsten has been cast as Leah, the protagonist's daughter. Before she was cast in the short revival of the popular comedy, Keeley Karsten was seen as Natalie in The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg's acclaimed drama partially based on his real life. Anthony Timpano will step into the shoes of Malcolm's youngest brother, Jamie, with Vaughan Murrae portraying the youngest sibling in the family, Kelly. The family continues to expand in the next chapter of the story that stole the spotlight on television around two decades ago.

The new episodes of Malcolm in the Middle were announced last year, more than two decades after the original series premiered on television. It was originally announced that Frankie Muniz will be coming back as the titular character, with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek reprising their respective roles as Hal and Lois. Disney+ continues to explore their options when it comes to reviving popular television shows from decades ago. Wizards of Waverly Place recently received the same treatment, with David Henrie and Selena Gomez reprising their roles in a modern continuation.

What Is 'Malcolm in the Middle' About?