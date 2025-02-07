One of the biggest news drops of 2024 came in early December when it was announced that Malcolm in the Middle was being revived with stars like Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston set to return and reprise their roles as Malcolm and Hal Wilkerson, respectively. News on the Malcolm in the Middle reboot front has been quiet in the two months since the announcement, until today. Muniz has since starred in other projects such as New Amsterdam, The Black String, and Another Day in Paradise, but Malcolm in the Middle has remained his most iconic role. During a recent interview with ScreenRant to promote his upcoming movie, Renner, Muniz shared details on what fans can expect to see from the next iteration, as well as teasing more to come and sharing what format the project almost took instead of a four-episode series:

“I mean, it was originally, I think, pitched as a like a movie, as a feature, like a two hour movie. And for the sake of it being a Disney plus, it's four 30 minute episodes, but it's really one storyline, if that makes sense. You're gonna see everybody and figure out where they've been and what they're doing. And we leave it on a great note, you know, and then we'll see what happens after that.”

A Malcolm in the Middle movie certainly would have been interesting, especially one that earned a full-length theatrical release and didn’t go to Disney+, but fans will take what they can get and, for now, be happy we’re getting to spend more time with the Wilkersons at all. Jane Kaczmarek is the only other star currently attached to the Malcolm in the Middle reboot; she is expected to reprise her role as Lois Wilkerson, but the involvement of other stars such as Justin Berfield (Reese) and Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey) is still up in the air. It’s important to note that neither Berfield nor Sullivan have featured in a movie or TV show in 15 years, so a potential return as their Malcolm in the Middle characters would be monumental.

What Else Is Coming for Bryan Cranston and Frankie Muniz?

Muniz’s AI sci-fi thriller, Renner, is now playing in limited theaters, and he is also attached to star in a sequel to Hot Bath an’ a Stiff Drink, which is currently in production and also features Robert Patrick and Mirelly Taylor. He will also feature alongside David Koechner in Reapers Night. As for Cranston, he will star in the new Apple TV+ series, The Studio, which is coming to the streamer on March 26, He will also feature opposite Allison Janney and Jack Champion in Everything’s Going to Be Great, the upcoming comedy/drama from Jon S. Baird that’s currently in post-production.

