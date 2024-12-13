One of the most beloved television comedies in recent memory is coming back in a whole new way. According to Deadline, Disney+ will produce four new episodes of Malcolm in the Middle. Not only that, but original series stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are expected to return in the new chapters of the show. Linwood Boomer, the creator of Malcolm in the Middle, will work as a writer on the next chapter of the series. The episodes will be directed by Ken Kwapis. Almost two decades after Malcolm in the Middle came to an end, the beloved comedy will return on Disney+.

To accompany the exciting announcement regarding the return of Malcolm in the Middle, Disney+ released a few short videos featuring the returning cast members of the series. Frankie Muniz portrayed the titular character throughout the show's seven seasons. Since then, the actor has been seen in productions such as Harley Quinn and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!. Additionally, Breaking Bad allowed the world to see what Bryan Cranston is capable of as a dramatic actor, but Malcolm in the Middle proved that the talented performer is also brilliant when it comes to comedic performances. It will be exciting for fans of the show to see their favorite characters back on the screen.

Malcolm in the Middle followed the lives of the titular character's family and the unpredictable situations they often found themselves in. Other members of the family include Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan). It's currently unknown if any of these actors will reprise their roles in upcoming episodes of the show. Fans will have to wait in order to find out if the entire family will be reunited in the four new chapters of Malcolm in the Middle.

The History of 'Malcolm in the Middle'

Malcolm in the Middle premiered on Fox on January 9, 2000. The television comedy quickly defined the era of media it was released in, with its legacy even being parodied episode in WandaVision. The series ran over the course of seven seasons, coming to a bittersweet end in 2006. After that, Bryan Cranston went on to steal the spotlight as Walter White in Breaking Bad. While audiences had been hopeful for a reunion or a continuation of the show, nothing had been made official until today. Now, it's time for Malcolm and his family to delight audiences from all over the world once again.

A release date for the new episodes of Malcolm in the Middle hasn't been set by Disney+. Until then, the original series is available to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

