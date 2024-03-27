The Big Picture Fans of Malcolm in the Middle may soon see a revival as actor Frankie Muniz hints at it becoming a reality soon.

The beloved dysfunctional family of the Wilkersons could be making a comeback after 18 years since the original show ended.

With the original cast members showing interest, a revival of Malcolm in the Middle could provide a nostalgic and comedic experience for fans.

Before Modern Family existed, TV’s favorite dysfunctional family was the Wilkersons of Malcolm in the Middle which won the hearts of many people by showcasing real-life, silly situations of a family just trying to survive. The world needs more of the Wilkerson family and according to actor Frankie Muniz feels the revival is “closer to being a reality.”

It’s been close to two decades since we last tuned in to see Malcolm in the Middle, with the brothers creating mayhem in a family led by mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and father, Hal (Bryan Cranston). Fans since have been asking for a revival while getting hints from the makers that wheels might be rolling behind the scenes. In a recent interview, when Muniz was asked about it, he gave a positive update, revealing, "Without giving away too much because there's nothing confirmed, but it's the closest it's ever been to being a reality. If it's going to happen, it'll happen soon. But you know, we've also been saying that for eight years," Muniz told Pedestrian TV.

The actor further noted that the “show ended 18 years ago, so it's crazy that there's still a lot of interest.” Malcon in the Middle presented a light-hearted comedy that was loved by all. The representation of a family just trying to get by while Malcolm, Reese, Dewey, and Francis caused regular mayhem was universally loved by the audience and critics alike. Muniz further mused, “I think it'd be a lot of fun to dive into that world and see where everybody is as adults because the possibilities are endless where everybody can be. I'd love to explore it. And I know there are conversations happening."

What Else Do We Know About ‘Malcolm in The Middle’ Revival?

It’ll be very compelling for fans of the series to get a gist of what turned out to be like for the Wilkerson boys, their adorable mother and immature father. It’ll provide a nostalgic comedic gold unlike anything on TV right now. Actor Cranston, who played the loving patriarch of the family, revealed that he’s all in for the idea of revival, while Muniz also affirmed that the Breaking Bad actor was working on a script and get everything rolling. With shows like Community and That 70s Show heading back to screens in one way or another, Malcolm in the Middle’s revival doesn’t sound unlikely given the makers find the perfect script to return with.

Malcolm in the Middle is available to stream on Hulu.