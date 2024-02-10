The Big Picture Bryan Cranston's body began to 'shut down' when he was covered in blue paint while filming Malcolm in the Middle.

Being covered in paint isn't safe because it prevents the body from regulating heat, risking hyperthermia.

Other actors, like Jennifer Lawrence and Margaret Hamilton, have also faced hazards from being covered in paint on set.

Of all the genres on TV, one would, and safely, assume that filming a sitcom would be among the safest. No explosions, no wild stunts, nothing where you might meet your maker. Unless you're Matt LeBlanc, who famously managed to break his arm while filming the Friends episode "The One Where No One's Ready" (not while playing Ultimate Fireball, as one might expect). Now, if you try and associate a name like Bryan Cranston with an accident on set that almost killed him, you may assume, and, again safely, that it would have been on the set of Breaking Bad, or even on the set of the recently released Argylle, where Cranston plays the villain, Ritter. Alas, you would assume incorrectly. There was a stunt that led to an accident on the set of a sitcom. Malcolm in the Middle, to be specific, and it was indeed Bryan Cranston it happened to. In fact, the incident was so severe that his body started to 'shut down'. And it involved blue paint. Read on about Cranston's brush with death (and yes, pun intended).

Bryan Cranston Tells the Tale on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show while on a press tour for Argylle, Bryan Cranston recounted his stunt-gone-wrong tale on the set of Malcolm in the Middle. It happened while filming the Season 2 episode "Hal Quits." In the episode, Hal, played by Cranston, is gearing up for his presentation on Career Day at Dewey's (Erik Per Sullivan) school. He confidently talks about his white-collar job, only for the children to say that his job sounds awful. Taken aback, Hal tries in vain to talk about how important his job is, only to put his foot in his mouth by claiming that all jobs are boring, and how a job like firefighting puts the firefighter at risk of death by fire (which plants the idea among the students that one boy's father, a firefighter, could die at any time). The incident makes Hal realize that he truly hates his job, and goes on a temporary leave of absence (because of a "kidney malfunction") to work on a painting that he's been dreaming of doing for a long time. Hal buys his initial supplies and begins to work on his painting, and as time goes on he buys gallons and gallons of paint, growing frustrated - and a little crazy - when he can't capture what he's envisioned.

As Cranston recalled on The Graham Norton Show, he "did a thing where my character was in a depression, and he started painting, and I was completely covered in blue paint. Completely, head to toe, in blue paint." Thus began the stunt that endangered the actor. Upon first hearing it, it sounds flat-out ridiculous. Pink paint, maybe, but blue? No way. But as Cranston explains in the interview, being covered in paint isn't safe "because your body can't regulate the heat if you're covering up all your pores," with Argylle costar Bryce Dallas Howard also chiming in on how unsafe the practice is. Cranston carries on with the story. "As you shoot, you're moving around, and then there was a part of me, at one point, I was like starting to shut down the circuits," Cranston explained while miming being dazed. "And they went boom, and they grabbed me, and they threw me in the shower and they just… It was weird." Crisis averted, with Howard noting that it would be a highly creative way to kill someone, with Graham Norton playfully adding how it would be a very, very slow way to do so.

Bryan Cranston Isn't the Only Actor to Face Paint-Related Incidents

Oddly enough, in 1946's Bedlam, Boris Karloff's character, the sadistic man in charge of an asylum in the 1760s, does cover a man in paint, gold paint, and laughs as the man suffocates (unconfirmed reports say that the actor did begin to suffocate as a result, and Karloff got medical treatment for him in time). Gold paint would be at the root of one of Hollywood's most persistent myths: the death of actress Shirley Eaton on the set of Goldfinger. As you may recall, the villainous Auric Goldfinger (Karl Gerhart "Gert" Fröbe) kills his secretary, Jill Masterson (Eaton), for telling James Bond (Sean Connery) about his evil plot by painting her entire body gold. The rumor that the actress had died in real life by asphyxiation was so persistent that fact-checking site Snopes had to debunk it. 007 explains the death on screen as skin suffocation, and if a small, bare patch at the base of the spine had been there, it would have allowed the skin to breathe. As Smithsonian Magazine says, James Bond was a much better agent than a scientist, as we don't breathe through our skin. Nevertheless, it was the prevailing idea at the time, so filmmakers made sure that a physician was present during the scene, and that the paint was removed as quickly and as thoroughly as possible.

One actress who can swap stories about the hazards of blue paint with Cranston is Jennifer Lawrence, who was covered in blue body paint for her role as Mystique in X-Men: First Class. While Cranston was certainly deeper in peril, Lawrence broke out in rashes and boils, with a specialist doctor called to the set to aid her.

Paint Caused Grief on the 'Wizard of Oz' Set

Bryan Cranston should consider himself lucky. Not all that long ago... okay, pretty long ago, The Wizard of Ozcaused grief for three actors thanks to, yep, paint. Hellish tales about the filming of the iconic film abound, from the use of asbestos to make snow, to the horrifying stress young Judy Garland was put under, but the paint-related incidents are among the worst. It certainly wasn't easy being green for Margaret Hamilton, the Wicked Witch of the West. The green paint she wore was toxic, thanks to the fact it's made with copper. Worse, in the scene where the Witch melts, the fire wasn't extinguished fully when she was lowered into a trap door, causing the copper-based face paint to melt, and Hamilton was left with third-degree burns as a result.

Jack Haley, who played the Tin Man, got a serious eye infection from the aluminum makeup used to bring the character to life. It could have been worse. Much, much worse, as it was for the first actor hired for the role, Buddy Ebsen. The aluminum makeup they used caused Ebsen to wake up screaming from violent cramping in his hands, arms, and legs. He had trouble breathing and was forced to stay in an oxygen tent for two weeks due to the pure aluminum in his lungs. Studio executives, being studio executives, were furious, with Ebsen saying, "They told me to get the hell back to work." When told that Ebsen would be unable to work for at least six weeks, Haley was hired to take his place. With a "safer" aluminum makeup that caused the aforementioned eye infection. Ebsen's troubles with the Tin Man, ironically (yes, pun intended again), has a darkly amusing, full-circle moment with Cranston's incident: the aluminum makeup paint turned Ebsen's skin a vivid blue.

Malcolm in the Middle is available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu

