Malcolm McDowell is an actor with a long career under his belt, but without a doubt, his most famous role was in Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian masterpiece A Clockwork Orange. The film deals with the deterioration of society, the violence of youth, and the nature of crime and rehabilitation. McDowell’s Alex DeLarge is a truly evil character who seems to delight in “ultra-violence.” Stanley Kubrick knew he was the man for this tricky role because of one film. If… is a 1968 British film directed by Lindsay Anderson, starring McDowell as Mick Travis, a troublesome teen attending a boarding school for boys. Anderson’s brutal and sometimes surreal satire is a fascinating and meaningful film, and it is little wonder that Kubrick was impressed by its lead actor.

‘If…’ Explores the Dangers of Indoctrination and Rigidity

Close

If... takes place in an all-boys British boarding school, modeled after and shot at Anderson’s own Cheltenham College, where he studied as a boy. The intentionally unnamed school operates on an extremely strict hierarchy, with the upperclassmen having near tyrannical authority over the underclassmen, or “smudges.” At the top of the hierarchy are the “whips,” seniors charged with governing the student body. The head of the whips is a boy named Rowntree (Robert Swan), who, along with his fellows, is privileged to take underclassmen as personal servants. Most of the whips are spiteful, dictatorial, and implied to be sexually exploitative of the underclassmen. The direct foil to the whips is Mick Travis and his two friends, Wally and Johnny (Richard Warwick and David Wood). These three are rebellious, resentful, and fiercely individualistic. They adorn their room with posters of women and gruesome war photographs, and they are always defying the whips by drinking alcohol and galvaning into town. Travis’ rebellion does not stop with petty defiance, as Anderson portrays the young man as intelligent and thoughtful. In the end, Travis, his friends, and a young girl (Christine Noonan) from town come together for a truly great and truly terrible act of defiance that defines the film.

The Complexity of Malcolm McDowell’s Mick Travis

Image via Paramount Plus

Mick Travis first comes across as a typical teen rebel, except he constantly pontificates on philosophical ideas with his friends. His character asks, “When do we get to live?” in the face of his school’s tyrannical regimen, followed by foreboding statements like “death is the only true freedom.” He has all the typical teen interests, like drinking with friends and meeting girls, but he also appreciates world music and seems capable in academics. His final act of rebellion cannot be justified, but Mick Travis represents the ultimate consequence of depriving people of their agency and freedom. Anderson’s forays into the surreal make the landmark ending’s “realness” a question for the viewer to answer. But this does nothing to detract from the scene’s impact and represents Travis’ ultimate desire. In a film with no real heroes, the ending is designed to be controversial.

A Clockwork Orange’s Alex DeLarge is much like Mick Travis, only without any strictures whatsoever. Yet, Kubrick saw that defiant, smug, yet ultimately thoughtful look in McDowell’s eye as he entered a gymnasium to be punished in If…. In fact, when McDowell was preparing for the role of Alex DeLarge, he asked Lindsay Anderson how he should approach it, and the director told him the character was all in that “ironic smile.” It is not difficult to see Alex DeLarge in the character of Mick Travis, and Kubrick believed he could find that character nowhere else. Before seeing If…, Kubrick thought the role could not be cast, but after watching the punishment scene four times, he remarked to his wife, “We found our Alex.”

If… is dense and brutal, yet still a beautiful movie in its composition, that is even dreamlike and surreal at times. It offers a critique of an all but bygone system but is still timeless in its examination of youthful revolt. And while the final scene is difficult and illusive, the surreal nature of If… leaves its meaning and “realness” open to interpretation. In the end, McDowell generously gives audiences two stellar performances in two very different films. Anyone who loves A Clockwork Orange owes it to themselves to watch If… and see what Kubrick saw.

If... is available to rent on Prime Video in the US.

If.... Mick Travis, an outspoken student at a strict British boarding school, challenges the rigid hierarchy and brutal traditions enforced by the school's administration and senior pupils. Alongside his fellow malcontents, Mick dreams of a revolutionary uprising against the oppressive regime. As tensions escalate, their fantasies of rebellion become more vivid and extreme, leading to a powerful and surreal climax. Release Date May 21, 1969 Director Lindsay , Anderson Cast Malcolm McDowell , David Wood , Richard Warwick , Christine Noonan , Rupert Webster , Robert Swann , Hugh Thomas , Michael Cadman Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Prime Video