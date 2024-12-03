Denzel Washington is enjoying some good press for his performance in Gladiator 2, which many are calling for him to receive an Oscar nomination or even a win, but more than 30 years ago he was snubbed for an Academy Award for a film that just got a major reveal from its director. Malcolm X, which recently began streaming on Paramount+, stars Washington in the lead role of the titular Civil Rights activity, with Angela Bassett and Delroy Lindo also playing roles in the film. Spike Lee directed Malcolm X, and he recently pulled back the curtain on the making of the film during an interview with The Realest Podcast Ever. Malcolm X is regarded as one of the most underrated flicks in Washington’s filmography, but it almost didn’t happen:

"Here's the story. It was a showdown between myself and Warner Bros. They did not want the film to be the length it was, and I knew that [for] this film to tell the story we want[ed] to tell, it had to be that length, over three hours, so they put a gun to my head and said, "You know what, we'll let the bond company take over the film if you don't want to cut the film." My salary was $2 million for that film and I put a million dollars in it, and we knew that the budget was not going to take us all the way through. So, this is one of the lowest points of my life, and to do that film, I had become a student of Malcolm. It hit me like a ton of bricks 'cause I had studied Malcolm, and he talked about self-reliance, self-determination, and I kept hearing that. I said, Oh sweat, I know some brother and sisters got some bank, but here's a tricky thing: As far as the money goes, they were not getting a return on their money because that wasn't a deal. It wasn't going to be a tax write-off. It's going to be a straight-up gift, so I made a list of individuals who I had their phone number, and praise to God, praise Allah, they wrote these checks. I had a list, and every time I got a check, I asked [the next person] for more, and the final two people, big numbers. I did this strategically, so I called Magic [Johnson], and said, "Boom boom boom"... Bet. Got the check. And the final call was to Michael Jordan [laughs uproariously], and I know how competitive Mike is. Mike said, "Magic gave what? I got you, I got you." Boom. And so, before, when they cut me off, we were in pre-production, so all the people working on the film and post-production got letters saying, "You're fired," so with the money I accumulated, I rehired everybody and kept working on the film. At the Schomburg Library, 135th Street in Harlem, I made them have a press conference where I announced these African-Americans who wrote these checks, and the only thing I had to do, I made a promise to everybody I would never ever disclose how much they gave me, but I did say who these individuals were, and the very next day, Warner Bros. started to finance the film."

To think that NBA stars Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan are part of the reason Malcolm X, the movie, exists today is undeniably cool. It’s also heartwarming to hear that so many people were confident in Lee’s ability to put together a film on such an important figure in American history. Most people wouldn’t bat an eye at a movie with a three-hour runtime in 2024, as even Deadpool makes a job in Deadpool & Wolverine that audiences are “accustomed to long runtimes.” But, back in 1992, a three-hour movie was not only unheard of, but severely frowned upon, so much so that Warner Bros. was ready to pull the plug on Lee and Washington’s political epic. Thankfully they didn’t, and the story of Malcolm X will live on forever through one of the greatest actors of all time.

Who Else Was Nominated for an Oscar in 1993?

Close

The 1993 Oscar race was stacked, and while Denzel Washington did receive a nomination, many believe Al Pacino’s win over him for his performance in Scent of a Woman is one of the biggest snubs of his career. Also earning a nomination in 1993 was Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Chaplin, and RDJ secured the first Oscar earlier this year of his career for his work in Oppenheimer. Clint Eastwood was also nominated for an Oscar in 1993 for his performance in Unforgiven, which he also directed, and Stephen Rea also earned recognition for his role in The Crying Game.

Malcolm X stars Denzel Washington and was directed by Spike Lee. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Malcolm X on Paramount+.

Malcolm X A portrayal of a controversial and influential leader in the fight for civil rights, the narrative tracks his evolution from a criminal to a fervent advocate for the rights of African Americans. His pilgrimage to Mecca brings about a significant change in his approach to activism, leading to a broader vision of peace and unity that challenges his earlier views. Director Spike Lee Cast Denzel Washington , Angela Bassett , Albert Hall , Al Freeman Jr. , Delroy Lindo Runtime 202 minutes Writers Arnold Perl , Spike Lee , Alex Haley Budget $34 Million Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+