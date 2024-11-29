Denzel Washington is currently making headlines thanks to his performance in Gladiator 2, which many have hailed as one of the finest of his career. However, more than 30 years ago, he starred as a real figure in the Civil Rights movement in a political thriller that just got an exciting streaming update. Washington stars as Malcolm X in the film of the same name alongside Angela Bassett and Delroy Lindo, which Paramount+ has announced will officially begin streaming on the platform on December 1. Malcolm X is a biographical epic detailing the controversial and influential life of the Black Nationalist leader, who got his start as a small-time gangster and eventually became a minister as a member of the Nation of Islam before being assassinated. The film sits at an 89% score from critics and a 91% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Malcolm X was written by Arnold Perl and Spike Lee, who also directed and starred in the film, with Alex Haley and Malcolm X himself both receiving a writing credit on the film as well. Lee won his first Oscar in 2019 and was nominated for two more for his work on BlacKkKlansman — the true crime biopic starring John David Washington and Adam Driver. He also reunited with his Malcolm X collaborator Delroy Lindo only a few years ago on Da 5 Bloods — the war film that also stars the late Chadwick Boseman. Lee will also reunite with another of his Malcolm X co-stars, Denzel Washington, on High and Low — an upcoming remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller that also stars Jeffrey Wright and Dean Winters.

What Does Denzel Washington Have in the Works?

One of the biggest news drops of the last few weeks came during the Gladiator 2 press tour when Washington himself announced that Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in the next Black Panther movie that will see the Oscar-winner make his highly-requested MCU debut. Washington has also been tapped to star in an upcoming project by writer John Logan and director Antoine Fuqua, which is currently untitled but will also feature Welket Bungué alongside him. Washington has also directed several projects in the past, including The Great Debaters, Fences, A Journal for Jordan, and an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Malcolm X will be available to watch on Paramount+ starting December 1.

Malcolm X A portrayal of a controversial and influential leader in the fight for civil rights, the narrative tracks his evolution from a criminal to a fervent advocate for the rights of African Americans. His pilgrimage to Mecca brings about a significant change in his approach to activism, leading to a broader vision of peace and unity that challenges his earlier views. Director Spike Lee Cast Denzel Washington , Angela Bassett , Albert Hall , Al Freeman Jr. , Delroy Lindo Runtime 202 minutes Writers Arnold Perl , Spike Lee , Alex Haley Budget $34 Million Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

