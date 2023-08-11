The Big Picture Maleficent, Disney's iconic villain, has been immortalized in Funko's Pop! Classics figure, complete with her signature pose, staff, and a special base.

This figure is part of Funko's 25th-anniversary celebration, which includes throwbacks to their early days and special collectible items like pins and a certificate.

Funko has more surprises in store for their Funniversary, with new and classic figures, exclusive releases, and themed events like their recent Funkoville homage to Blockbuster.

Funko is fully embracing its villainous side with a new Pop! Classics figure featuring Disney's iconic evildoer Maleficent. The embodiment of all things diabolical within the Disney universe was among the first characters from the House of Mouse to receive a Pop! figure of her own alongside Mickey himself. It's only natural then that she'd crash the party for the collectible company's 25th-anniversary celebration full of throwbacks to the earliest days of their vinyl figures.

Maleficent has been brought back to life in Pop! form several times over the years, but this figure fully reflects her first appearance with her arms outstretched and her magic staff in hand. As with all anniversary figures, she's placed on a special year one base, though hers is adorned with flames to signify the destruction she's capable of no matter what form she takes. Included as well are a collectible enamel pin and stainless steel coin featuring Maleficent's face along with a certificate full of information on the wicked Disney villain. The figure also comes in a tin case fashioned like a vault to keep her evil locked away.

How Did Maleficent Rise to Power in the Disney Universe?

One of Disney's many memorable villains, Maleficent was first introduced in the company's animated classic Sleeping Beauty where she nearly killed the young Princess Aurora with a curse that plunged her into a deep slumber before the sun sets on her sixteenth birthday. Her evil knows no bounds as she takes joy in causing any and all suffering around King Stefan's kingdom, though she's since branched out with a pair of live-action spinoff films starring Angelina Jolie in the lead role among other things. Thanks to her position as the Mouse House's ultimate evil, she's also one of the major antagonists Sora, Donald, and Goofy face down in the Kingdom Hearts video games.

Image via Funko

Funko Has More Surprises Waiting During Its 25th Anniversary

So far, Funko's 25th anniversary, or "Funniversary," has yielded plenty of new and classic figures for the occasion, including releasing the original Batman, Joker, and Spider-Man figures in new collectible bundles. Last month, the pop culture behemoth also brought its lineup to San Diego Comic-Con with a throwback Funkoville that paid homage to the bygone days of Blockbuster while also celebrating titles like M3GAN, Scream, and Jurassic Park.

The Pop! Classics Maleficent figure is available now exclusively through Funko's website. Check out the official announcement below.