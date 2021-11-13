An upcoming New York Times and FX documentary will reconstruct the incident that shook the country, the history of culture and music, and had a major effect on the artist’s career. This moment occurred during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show where Justin Timberlake removed a piece of Janet Jackson’s costume, resulting in her chest being exposed on the live broadcast for less than a second.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, which is the tenth episode of the New York Times Presents series, includes some unique footage and interviews with people who were present in Houston on that night, including NFL and MTV employees. The objective of this documentary is to shed a clear light on the televised event that shocked the nation and expose how that single moment influenced culture in the years that followed. The moment was indeed so infamous that in the trailer one of the interviewees even compares it to a 9/11, a catastrophic event, but in culture.

Directed by Jodi Gomes, who is also producing, this episode features not only reporting by The Times, but also the multiple opinions from members of the music industry, critics, and Jackson's family members. It will be highlighting the aftershock on Jackson’s career, CBS executive Les Moonves’s part in the issue, and Timberlake’s career boost.

This episode of this series of standalone documentary movies comes after the success of Controlling Britney Spears and its follow-up Emmy-award nominated Framing Britney Spears, both of which centered around Spears’ conservatorship which has recently ended. The docuseries is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss serving as executive producers.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson premieres on Friday, November 19 on FX and Hulu. Watch the trailer below:

